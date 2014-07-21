DUBAI, July 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks edge higher, upbeat on US earnings

* U.S. crude eases; risk premium intact on Ukraine, Gaza

* Gold holds above $1,300, geopolitical risks eyed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai tumbles on Arabtec; Saudi Q2 earnings disappoint

* Hamas says Israeli soldier captured; Gaza death toll jumps

* UN, Qatar condemn Gaza killings, call for immediate ceasefire

* Iran eliminates sensitive stockpile under interim nuclear deal-IAEA

* Mideast pay-TV firm OSN gets buyout offer from unnamed bidder

* Top Kurdish security official warns West of Iraq blowback

EGYPT

* Kerry to visit Egypt for meetings on Gaza situation

* Egypt summons Turkish diplomat over Erdogan's criticism of Sisi

* Egyptian T-bill yields jump after rates raised

SAUDI ARABIA

* SABIC chief says petchem prices may rise in next 3 years

* SABIC Q2 profit rises 7 pct, matching analysts' estimates

* Saudi's Khodari profit slumps 68.8 pct, widely misses forecasts

* Saudi's Dar al-Arkan Q2 net profit up 17 pct, misses forecasts

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates calls for airlines summit on "outrageous" MH17 attack

* UAE's Etisalat profit jumps 26 pct on Maroc Telecom buy

* UAE may issue federal govt bonds by 2018, studies ongoing -ministry

* UAE lender ADIB Q2 net profit jumps, cites higher revenue

* TABLE-UAE June inflation at 2.2 pct y/y, highest since April 2009

* Rise of Dubai property market slowing - JLL

* UAE lender UNB edges ahead of forecasts with 5.6 pct Q2 profit gain

* Dubai bank ENBD repays final $1.1 bln of 2008 govt support

* Aabar says Arabtec talks would be confidential

QATAR

* World Cup host Qatar agrees some foreign worker reforms

* Qatar to host Gaza ceasefire talks with Abbas and U.N. chief

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain asks court to suspend main opposition bloc's activities

OMAN

* Oman fund working to rescue Bulgaria's Corpbank-source

* Oman's Ominvest says to explore possible ONIC Holding merger

KUWAIT

