BRIEF-TV18 Broadcast says tepid ad-industry environment dragged revenues in qtr
* Says in the quarter, tepid ad-industry environment dragged revenues, especially in regional markets
DUBAI, July 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks edge higher, upbeat on US earnings
* U.S. crude eases; risk premium intact on Ukraine, Gaza
* Gold holds above $1,300, geopolitical risks eyed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai tumbles on Arabtec; Saudi Q2 earnings disappoint
* Hamas says Israeli soldier captured; Gaza death toll jumps
* UN, Qatar condemn Gaza killings, call for immediate ceasefire
* Iran eliminates sensitive stockpile under interim nuclear deal-IAEA
* Mideast pay-TV firm OSN gets buyout offer from unnamed bidder
* Top Kurdish security official warns West of Iraq blowback
EGYPT
* Kerry to visit Egypt for meetings on Gaza situation
* Egypt summons Turkish diplomat over Erdogan's criticism of Sisi
* Egyptian T-bill yields jump after rates raised
SAUDI ARABIA
* SABIC chief says petchem prices may rise in next 3 years
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* SABIC Q2 profit rises 7 pct, matching analysts' estimates
* Saudi's Khodari profit slumps 68.8 pct, widely misses forecasts
* Saudi's Dar al-Arkan Q2 net profit up 17 pct, misses forecasts
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates calls for airlines summit on "outrageous" MH17 attack
* UAE's Etisalat profit jumps 26 pct on Maroc Telecom buy
* UAE may issue federal govt bonds by 2018, studies ongoing -ministry
* UAE lender ADIB Q2 net profit jumps, cites higher revenue
* TABLE-UAE June inflation at 2.2 pct y/y, highest since April 2009
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* Rise of Dubai property market slowing - JLL
* UAE lender UNB edges ahead of forecasts with 5.6 pct Q2 profit gain
* Dubai bank ENBD repays final $1.1 bln of 2008 govt support
* Aabar says Arabtec talks would be confidential
QATAR
* World Cup host Qatar agrees some foreign worker reforms
* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* Qatar to host Gaza ceasefire talks with Abbas and U.N. chief
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain asks court to suspend main opposition bloc's activities
* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
OMAN
* Oman fund working to rescue Bulgaria's Corpbank-source
* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates
* Oman's Ominvest says to explore possible ONIC Holding merger
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
