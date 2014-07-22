DUBAI, July 22 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tentative on lingering
geopolitical tensions
* Oil firms on Ukraine crisis; August WTI spikes before
expiry
* Gold steady over $1,300 as conflicts spur safe-haven bids
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE rebounds amid more Arabtec turmoil;
Qatar, Egypt slip
* MIDEAST DEBT -Cash-flush Gulf banks grab top spots in
region's loan market
* Gaza death toll tops 500 as U.S. steps up ceasefire
efforts
* Arab rifts may complicate search for Gaza truce
* China's oil imports from Iran rise nearly 50 pct Jan-June
* Yemen struggles towards fuel price reform as finances
crumble
TURKEY
* Turkey's Kurdish candidate says peace does not hinge on
Erdogan
* Turkey's Arcelik to issue bonds worth up to 500 mln euros
* Turkish assets rise, focus on company results and central
bank
* Turkiye Finans raises $252 mln from first sukuk issuance
in Malaysia
* Turk Telekom's Q2 net profit jumps to 801 mln lira
EGYPT
* Kerry, in Cairo, presses for Gaza cease-fire
* Egypt delays bond sale results as short-term yields soar
* Egypt may be flexible on its Gaza proposal to accommodate
Hamas - officials
* Reforming Egypt's black market - high hurdles, big rewards
* Egypt Suez Canal revenue up 9.7 pct yr/yr in June - state
info portal
SAUDI ARABIA
* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia to open stock market to foreigners -
Bloomberg
* IMF raises Saudi economic growth forecast to 4.6 pct for
2014
* Saudi telco Mobily Q2 profit hit by Atheeb deal provision
* Saudi Electricity Q2 profit jumps 144 pct on one-time gain
* Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair Q2 net profit up 15.7 pct, misses
forecasts
* Saudi Telecom to pay Q2 dividend of 0.75 riyals/share
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q2 net profit rises 16.8 pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Poste Italiane puts conditions on Alitalia-Etihad deal
-sources
* Lufthansa joins Emirates in calls for airlines summit on
MH17
* Board of Dubai's Arabtec to meet on Thursday
QATAR
* Qatar 2022 ethics investigation to report in September
* Qatari lender Al Khaliji names Ezzdine as acting CEO -
statement
* Qatar Navigation posts 9.7 pct net profit fall in H1
OMAN
* Fitch Affirms 5 Omani Banks' IDRs; Upgrades 3 Banks'
Viability Ratings
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti bank KFH Q2 net profit rises 6.4 pct, misses
estimates
