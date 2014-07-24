DUBAI, July 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares supported by upbeat China factory survey

* Crude oil rises on drop in U.S. crude inventories, geopolitical risk

* Gold firm above $1,300 on Middle East violence, fund inflows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia's rally slows; UAE, Qatar pull back

* Gaza bloodshed deepens as airlines shun Israel

* Gulf telcos Ooredoo, Wataniya post Q2 profit drops, Nawras soars

* Iraq's south oil exports rise to near-record, avoid northern conflict

* Russia's Gazprom Neft starts production at Iraq Badra oilfield - ministry

* Iraq postpones vote for president, delaying power-sharing deal

* Japan to count Saudi, UAE crude storage toward reserve goals

TURKEY

* Turkey's Akbank beats forecasts with 893 mln lira Q2 net profit

* Turkish 2014 c/a deficit seen below $50 bln - minister

* Ziraat raises borrowing from European Investment Fund to 2.1 billion lira

EGYPT

* Egypt buys Russian, Romanian and Ukraine wheat in tender

* Sisi's bold start on economic reforms buys Egypt some time

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi state investment fund to set up new companies

* Saudi bourse opening may double fund flows to Gulf

* Saudi Electricity says will get $400 mln payment from Aramco

* Saudi's Savola says in talks to sell packaging business to Takween

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi opening puts Middle East on investor maps

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Marka to list shares in mid-September

* Dubai lender Mashreq net profit jumps 45 percent

* Dubai developer Deyaar Q2 net profit more than doubles

* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim says H1 revenues jump 14 pct

* Banks set conditions on Alitalia cash call - Intesa Sanpaolo exec

* India's Jet Airways chairman says looking to restructure debts, talking to bankers

QATAR

* Commercial Bank of Qatar Q2 net profit dips 3 pct

* TABLE-Qatar June trade surplus falls 1.3 pct y/y to $8.9 bln

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Energy to price $250 mln bond later on Weds - leads

* Kuwait's KIPCO on track to hit revenue goal (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)