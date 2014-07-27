DUBAI, July 27 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and Euro pressured by German data,
U.S. results
* Brent climbs above $108/bbl on U.S.-Russian tensions,
supply fears
* Gold up on Ukraine, short-covering; posts weekly loss
* MIDEAST STOCKS-CIB lifts Egypt on strong Q2; Barwa drags
down Qatar
* Middle East markets to close next week for Eid Al Fitr
* Israel extends short Gaza truce; many bodies pulled from
rubble
* Jordan's Housing Bank reports 16 pct rise in first-half
profit
* Jordan introduces Islamic bond rules
* Iraq parliament elects senior Kurdish politician president
* Iraqi Kurdish oil nears US port despite concern in
Washington
* Pakistan's EFU Insurance Group to launch sharia-compliant
products
* Yemen resumes oil flow after pipeline repair, 7 killed
-official
* US evacuates Libya embassy after "free-wheeling" militia
violence
* India pays 3rd tranche of oil dues to Iran -sources
TURKEY
* Turkey's Cukurova set to recover disputed $1.6 bln
Turkcell stake
* Turkey's Erdogan calls again for deeper interest rate cuts
* Turkish central bank chief signals more rate cuts, upbeat
on economy
* Turkey's Garanti Bank to secure $500 million of financing
* Turkish central bank cuts volume of forex auctions to min
$10 mln
EGYPT
* Egypt's steel industry files anti-dumping claim against
imports
* Egypt banks, bourse closed from July 28-30 for Eid holiday
* Egyptian pound stable at central bank sale, stronger on
black market
* Egypt summons Turkish envoy for second time over Erdogan
comments
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia accelerates reform push with market opening
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Former CEO Of Dubai's Arabtec trims stake -bourse data
* Arabtec Q2 net profit up 11 pct Y-O-Y, but misses
estimates
* Dubai lender ENBD trims loan growth f'cast despite bumper
Q2 profit
* UAE's TAQA pulls out of India power plant deal with
Jaiprakash
* Dubai's Aramex Q2 net profit up 12 pct Y-O-Y, in-line with
estimates
* Dubai telco du expects network sharing deal before yr-end
* UAE's RAKBANK says in talks to acquire RAK National
Insurance
* Dubai Islamic Bank beats estimates with 59.6 pct Q2 profit
gain
* DP World H1 gross container volumes up 10.7 pct Y/Y
* Dubai airport traffic cut by runway work in June
* Alitalia investors approve cash call to buy time for
Etihad deal
QATAR
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate swings to Q2 loss, in talks to
sell more assets
KUWAIT
* Kuwait June inflation unchanged at 2.9 pct Y/Y
BAHRAIN
* Aluminium Bahrain's second quarter net profit drops 25
percent
* Bahrain asks court to temporarily suspend two more
opposition groups
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)