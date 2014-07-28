DUBAI, July 28 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-China shares lead Asia higher, dollar
buoyed
* Brent climbs above $108/bbl on U.S.-Russian tensions,
supply fears
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips on stronger dollar, but holds above
$1,300
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets rise on Q2 earnings; Barwa
drags down Qatar
* UN Security Council calls for humanitarian ceasefire in
Gaza
* Fighting in Gaza abates, but truce hopes look fragile
* As U.S. kicks off crude exports, Iran casts a shadow in
Asia
* Lebanon's Bank Audi says H1 profit up to $190 mln
* A nation in peril - Iraq's struggle to hold together
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi M3, bank lending growth edge up in June
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi-listed Watania says majority shareholders to
sell stakes
QATAR
* Qatar state spending up 13 pct last FY, slowest in 11 yrs
* Qatar June M2 growth lowest since April 2012, lending up
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Batelco Q2 net profit slips on competition,
one-off costs
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)