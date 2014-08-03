MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 24
DUBAI, Jan 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St deepens stocks slump; Dollar, U.S. yields ease
* Oil prices tumble on oversupply, weak demand
* Gold up about 1 pct after disappointing U.S. jobs data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Egypt rise on strong Q2 earnings
* Collateral damage: How Iran sanctions fears hurt humanitarian trade
* Baghdad seeks to have Kurdish oil dispute settled in Iraq
* Israel says Hamas will pay heavy price for more attacks
TURKEY
* Turkish assets weaken after manufacturing index drops to 5-year low
* Turkey's Cukurova pays Alfa Group to recover Turkcell stake
* Turks abroad begin voting in landmark presidential election
* Turkish Treasury sees Aug domestic borrowing at 9 billion lira
EGYPT
* Two Egyptians shot dead in Libya-Tunisia border clash -state media
* Egyptian pound stable at central bank sale, weaker on black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi king labels Israeli offensive in Gaza a war crime
* Saudi Aramco sets Aug propane at $780/T, down $40
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Some lenders eye exit as Dubai World seeks to revise $25 bln debt deal
* Property developer DAMAC looks to list shares on Dubai bourse
* Dubai's Emirates suspends flights to Guinea over Ebola
* Alitalia fixes date for Etihad deal, raises capital hike
* Dubai crude July average falls to $106.15/bbl - traders
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Investment Dar loses protection against creditor legal claims (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
