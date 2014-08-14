DUBAI Aug 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares up as investors bank on more stimulus

* Brent rises on supply risks, U.S. crude down as stockpiles build

* Gold retains gains on soft U.S. data, safe-haven demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait Food hits record high after Savola starts takeover talks

* Renewed Israel, Palestinian truce off to shaky start

* Libya to resume exports from its largest oil port next week-WSJ

* Maliki's Dawa Party backs his replacement as Iraq PM

* EU looking at how to stop Islamic State oil sales from Syria

* Talisman Energy readying Iraqi Kurdistan assets for sale

* Iran's Supreme Leader says interaction with US limited to nuclear talks

* Swiss agree to extend some sanctions on Iran until mid December

* Jordan's annual inflation rate unchanged at 3.2 pct in July

* Not all sukuk are created equal, IMF study finds

* CIMB CEO urges shareholder patience on final merger terms

TURKEY

* Turkish stocks dip as policy outlook still uncertain after election

* Turkey's Akbank mandates banks to renew $1.46 bln syndicated loan

* Interest rates, not food, main cause of Turkish inflation -econ min

EGYPT

* Egypt's Mubarak tells Cairo court his conscience is clear

* Telecom Egypt posts 11 pct rise in Q2 profit, proposes dividend

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, fractionally weaker on black market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Brent's premium to Dubai falls below $1 for first time in over 4 years

* UAE's TAQA swings to quarterly profits; pulls out of talks in Iraq, India

* Abu Dhabi airport's passenger traffic grows 19 pct in first half

* Ras al-Khaimah sounds out banks for syndicated loan -IFR

KUWAIT

* Saudi's Savola says started initial talks on acquiring Kuwait's Americana

* Kuwait Finance House says waits for regulatory approval on new CEO hire

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Gulf Finance House Q2 net profit jumps 252 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)