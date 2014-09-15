DUBAI, Sept 15 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tumble as China anxiety saps
confidence
* Oil drops as ample supply overtakes demand
* Gold at 8-month low on fears of more hawkish Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar lifts Dubai after launching malls
unit IPO
* MIDEAST DEBT-Conventional banks' sukuk to push limits of
Islamic finance
* S.Korea's Iran crude imports for August up 108.7 pct y/y
-customs
* Several Arab countries offer to join air campaign on
Islamic State, say U.S. officials
* Iraq's Allawi endorses PM, says will help win over Sunnis
* Libya parliament dismisses cental bank chief
* Growing foreign fund influence a risk for emerging
markets-BIS
* Jordan's August inflation rate drops slightly to 3.16 pct
* Israel increases budget deficit target on defence spending
EGYPT
* Egypt expects $425 mln from Islamic Development Bank, for
refinery, airport
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Savola says to sell stake in property project for
593.5 mln riyals
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Dubai Malls $1.6bln IPO offers bling at a
discount
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Aug inflation edges up to 3.5 pct y/y
* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows to 7.1 pct y/y in July
* Dubai's Emaar looks to raise $1.58 bln from malls unit's
IPO
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's KNPC names NBK finance advisor for $12 bln
refinery upgrade
QATAR
* Libyan PM accuses Qatar of sending planes with weapons to
Tripoli
* Qatar-based cleric criticises US role against Islamic
State
BAHRAIN
* Islamic lender Turkiye Finans eyes presence in Bahrain:
BNA
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)