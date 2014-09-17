Nikkei extends gains, gets lift from Wall Street rally
* Investors relieved as North Korea takes no new missile steps
DUBAI, Sept 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge up as investors second-guess Fed
* Oil gains on OPEC production cut talk, Libya paring output
* Gold sits tight; all eyes on Fed for rate outlook
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar Malls IPO weighs on Dubai; Suez Canal success lifts Egypt
* Goldman Sachs gets strong demand for landmark sukuk issue
* U.N. says Palestinians, Israelis reach deal on Gaza reconstruction
* Libya's El Sharara pumps less oil after rockets almost hit refinery
* OPEC's Badri expects OPEC to lower output target
* Gaza war to reverse years of growth in Palestinian economy -World Bank
* Luxembourg to meet investors ahead of debut euro-denominated sukuk - leads
* Canadian Solar announces 1.5 MW solar module supply agreement in Jordan
* South Africa set to price maiden sukuk this week
* Islamic finance body AAOIFI gets new boss as it seeks to keep influence
TURKEY
* Turkish reluctance hurts U.S. plans for coalition against Islamic State
* Turk Eximbank prices $500 mln 2021 bond
* Turkish lira down, Bank Asya shares hit record low
* Turkey's 2015 GDP growth figures could be revised downwards- finmin
* Turkish zero-coupon bond yields 9.22 pct, below f'cast
* Bank Asya says business continues despite 'lynching campaign'
* Turkey warns credit rating agencies over negative assessments
* Turkish Airlines says January-August passengers up 15 pct
* Turkey's Babacan says reducing inflation and current-account remain priorities
EGYPT
* Egypt's military focus is at home, not on Islamic State -minister
* Power cuts biggest hurdle to investment in Egypt -minister
* Finance minister hopeful reforms can revive Egyptian economy
* Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 tonnes of French wheat
* UFG to drop Egypt lawsuit if Israel import deal cleared-source
* Egypt court to rule in Sawiris tax dispute in October -company
* Egypt's Qalaa Q2 loss widens, revenue up 58 pct
* Egypt reaches $8.5 bln funding goal for Suez Canal expansion -official
* EFG Hermes says no plan to sell Credit Libanais
* Egypt targets 11 pct budget deficit in fiscal 2014/15 - finance min
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi court sentences 2 to death, jails 13 over attack
* Shell, Motiva to pay back wages to U.S. workers -Labor Dept.
* Aluminium Bahrain may look into additional listing in Saudi
* Saudi corporate earnings growth set to jump before bourse opening
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* N.Y. court asked to freeze Turkish family's assets in UAE bank
* New UAE rules aim to develop local currency bond, sukuk markets
* Dubai's Arabtec says unaware of potential stake sale by ex-CEO
KUWAIT
* Bidders line up for Kuwait's Americana, Savola confirms adviser
* Mobile operator Ooredoo Kuwait cuts jobs as market share, profits shrink
QATAR
* Qatar Airways takes delivery of its first Airbus A380
* Qatar regulates charities after Western concern over Islamic State funding
* Judge Eckert warns FIFA following Garcia investigation
* Qatar rejects accusation it sent weapons to Libya
* Turkey would welcome Muslim Brotherhood figures who leave Qatar - Erdogan
BAHRAIN
* Sale of storage company PODS being explored -sources
* Investcorp says buys U.S. real estate assets for around $250 mln
OMAN
* Bulgarian central bank says wants decision on Corpbank fate in November (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
