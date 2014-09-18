DUBAI, Sept 18 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar surges to 6-yr peak on yen, Tokyo
stocks cheer
* Oil prices fall on EIA report of big U.S. crude stocks
build
* Gold skids to 8-1/2 month low on U.S. rate hike fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises on economic reform plans;
better global mood boosts region
* Iran's Rouhani: Islamic State beheadings a concern for
mankind -NBC
* Nuclear deal elusive as Iran, six powers resume talks in
New York
* South Africa launches US$500m 5.75-year sukuk at 3.90%
yield
* Netanyahu rival shocks Israel with sudden plan to quit
cabinet
* Libyan PM seeks to reassert authority as oil production is
hit
* No guarantee of OPEC output target cut in November -
delegates
* Syria reveals more chemical weapons facilities to watchdog
- sources
* Libya's El Sharara field shuts after damage to Zawiya
refinery
* Iraq's oil output revival at stake for want of water
* Islamic State campaign tests Obama's commitment to Mideast
allies
TURKEY
* Spain to replace Dutch in Turkey Patriot missile
deployment
* Turkey buys 200,000 T milling wheat in tender - traders
* Turkish lira up, Bank Asya shares drop to fresh lows
* Bank Asya vows to see off "smear campaign" amid Turkish
power struggle
* Fitch Assigns Turk Eximbank's Forthcoming USD500m Notes
'BBB-(EXP)' Rating
* Turkey confirms it borrowed 100 billion yen in 10-year
samurai bond
EGYPT
* Russia, Egypt seal preliminary arms deal worth $3.5 bln -
agency
* Egypt to buy 65 pct of oil product imports from UAE
SAUDI ARABIA
* Oil market long term fundamentals robust-Saudi dep oilmin
* Islamic Development Bank eyes Thursday for sukuk pricing,
guidance given
* Saudi utility to spend $80 bln by 2025 to raise water
production
* Saudi economic policy body to consider taxing unusued
urban land
* Saudi Arabia's top clerics speak out against militancy
* Saudi Arabia to allow OTC trade of shares in suspended or
delisted firms
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Occidental Petroleum in talks to sell part of Dolphin
Energy stake to Mubadala - WSJ
* Dubai lender Mashreq sets sights on Egypt and Turkey, says
CEO
* Emaar says shareholders to get one share in malls IPO for
every 36 held
* Fitch: New Sukuk Rules May Help UAE Expand into Regional
Hub
* Etihad CEO says model of global airline alliances is
'fractured'
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Airways studying offer to buy 10 Boeing 777 planes
-chairwoman
* Kuwait's Americana says major shareholder reviewing stake
QATAR
* Emir assures Merkel Qatar doesn't fund extremists in
Syria, Iraq
* Qatar Airways takes delivery of its first Airbus A380
BAHRAIN
* Zain Bahrain extends IPO subscription period by two weeks
- statement
