DUBAI, Sept 28
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Gross' Pimco exit hits bonds; U.S. GDP data
lifts stocks, dlr
* Brent steady, U.S. crude up on supportive economic data
* Iran urges OPEC to stop oil slide, Gulf members relaxed
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls as dollar soars; posts 4th weekly loss
* Islamic State defies air strikes by shelling Syrian
Kurdish town
* Iraqi forces restoring control of besieged area in west -
police chief
* Iran blames 'errors' of outsiders for rise of Islamic
State
* Lebanese army tightens grip on border town, kills one
person
* Al Qaeda-linked militants in Yemen say fire rocket towards
U.S. embassy
* No breakthrough in Iran nuclear talks, sides agree to keep
talking
* Palestinian president urges 'firm timetable' to end
occupation
* Fatah-Hamas agreement gives unity government control over
Gaza
EGYPT
* Suez Canal revenue rises 12 pct to $510 mln in August
* Egypt postpones verdict in case against ex-president
Mubarak
* From jubilation in Tahrir, Egypt returns to Mubarak-era
politics
* Egypt's current account deficit shrinks to $2.4 bln on
foreign transfers
* Egyptian pound steady on official market, weaker on black
market
* Saudi Arabia sent $3 billion worth of fuel to Egypt since
April
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi oil output seen steady on expected rise in demand
* Fawaz Alhokair sign $200 mln 5-yr Islamic loan with SocGen
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etihad to hire Air Berlin CFO to manage airline stakes -
source
* Mubadala GE Capital considers bond issue
* Marka jumps 59 pct in first Dubai Financial Market
flotation since 2009
KUWAIT
* Kuwait August inflation flat at 2.7 pct y/y
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)