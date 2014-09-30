DUBAI, Sept 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks unsettled by HK, sluggish China factories

* Brent crude slips back towards $97, set for third monthly drop

* Gold poised for worst month in 15 months on dollar strength

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rebounds, profit-taking shifts to Kuwait

* Middle East Crude-DME Oman flips into premium, strongest in 2 months

* Israel PM tries to shift focus from Islamic State to Iran at U.N.

* Libya's parliament holds crisis talks with rival assembly

* Political conflicts worsening Yemen food security - UN agency

* POLL-Gulf Arab economic growth to quicken in 2015 despite cheaper oil

* Luxembourg sets IPT at flat/minus 2 bps area vs midswaps for debut sukuk

TURKEY

* Turkish treasury to issue 1.84 bln lira-denominated sukuk

* Turkish tanks reinforce border as Islamic State shells Syrian town

* Turkish banks' Jan-Aug net profit 16.7 bln lira - watchdog

* Turkish August foreign visitor arrival rise 7.1 pct - ministry

EGYPT

* Sawiris says still interested in Telecom Italia

* Egypt's top refinery hopes expansion will revive exports

* Collision delays Suez Canal traffic - sources

* Egypt's Sidi Kerir aims to boost revenues by 18 pct in 2-1/2 years

* France's Total wins Egypt gas exploration licence-source

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco sets October propane at $735/T, down $10

* Ashmore appoints Sfakianakis regional director for GCC

* Saudi Sipchem says affiliate restarts butanediol plant

* Saudi's Sedco Capital launches first in-house managed Islamic fund

* Saudi Tasnee to pay 1.8 bln riyals to up stake in Cristal subsidiary

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Founder sells 5 mln shares in Al Noor Hospitals Group

* Dubai Emaar's mall unit IPO priced at top end of range

* Dubai flexes legal muscles as financial court system grows

* Dubai's Emirates NBD to price NZ dollar bond on Monday - leads

* UAE's Dana Gas wins gas exploration deals in Egypt

QATAR

* Qatar's foreign minister denies paying ransoms to militant groups

* TABLE-Qatar Aug trade surplus falls 4 pct y/y to $8.7 bln

* Doha Bank calls shareholder meeting to approve India assets buy

KUWAIT

* Kuwait revokes citizenship of opposition activist

* Kuwait markets authority endorses UN terror financing rules

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain court revokes citizenship of nine over arms smuggling -agency

* Saudi Telecom's Bahrain unit bets on data to boost revenue

OMAN

* National Bank of Oman sets IPT for five-year bond at mid-100s over M/S