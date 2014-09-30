BRIEF-Artea FY net income group share down at 3.2 million euros
* FY net income group share 3.2 million euros ($3.4 million) versus 5.3 million euros year ago
DUBAI, Sept 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks unsettled by HK, sluggish China factories
* Brent crude slips back towards $97, set for third monthly drop
* Gold poised for worst month in 15 months on dollar strength
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rebounds, profit-taking shifts to Kuwait
* Middle East Crude-DME Oman flips into premium, strongest in 2 months
* Israel PM tries to shift focus from Islamic State to Iran at U.N.
* Libya's parliament holds crisis talks with rival assembly
* Political conflicts worsening Yemen food security - UN agency
* POLL-Gulf Arab economic growth to quicken in 2015 despite cheaper oil
* Luxembourg sets IPT at flat/minus 2 bps area vs midswaps for debut sukuk
TURKEY
* Turkish treasury to issue 1.84 bln lira-denominated sukuk
* Turkish tanks reinforce border as Islamic State shells Syrian town
* Turkish banks' Jan-Aug net profit 16.7 bln lira - watchdog
* Turkish August foreign visitor arrival rise 7.1 pct - ministry
EGYPT
* Sawiris says still interested in Telecom Italia
* Egypt's top refinery hopes expansion will revive exports
* Collision delays Suez Canal traffic - sources
* Egypt's Sidi Kerir aims to boost revenues by 18 pct in 2-1/2 years
* France's Total wins Egypt gas exploration licence-source
* Egyptian pound steady on official market, weaker on black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco sets October propane at $735/T, down $10
* Ashmore appoints Sfakianakis regional director for GCC
* Saudi Sipchem says affiliate restarts butanediol plant
* Saudi's Sedco Capital launches first in-house managed Islamic fund
* Saudi Tasnee to pay 1.8 bln riyals to up stake in Cristal subsidiary
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Founder sells 5 mln shares in Al Noor Hospitals Group
* Dubai Emaar's mall unit IPO priced at top end of range
* Dubai flexes legal muscles as financial court system grows
* Dubai's Emirates NBD to price NZ dollar bond on Monday - leads
* UAE's Dana Gas wins gas exploration deals in Egypt
QATAR
* Qatar's foreign minister denies paying ransoms to militant groups
* TABLE-Qatar Aug trade surplus falls 4 pct y/y to $8.7 bln
* Doha Bank calls shareholder meeting to approve India assets buy
KUWAIT
* Kuwait revokes citizenship of opposition activist
* Kuwait markets authority endorses UN terror financing rules
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain court revokes citizenship of nine over arms smuggling -agency
* Saudi Telecom's Bahrain unit bets on data to boost revenue
OMAN
* National Bank of Oman sets IPT for five-year bond at mid-100s over M/S (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* FY net income group share 3.2 million euros ($3.4 million) versus 5.3 million euros year ago
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)