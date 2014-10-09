DUBAI Oct 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound after Fed renews dovish credentials

* Brent ends down but off early lows, shaking off US stockpile data

* Gold rises to near 2-week high as U.S. rate hike fears ease

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Global gloom, Eid break weigh on markets

* Renewed assault on Kobani; 21 dead in Turkey as Kurds rise

* Yemen's new prime minister quits after Houthis call mass protest

* US, Iran, EU to meet in Vienna as nuclear deal deadline looms

* France says $3 bln deal to provide weapons to Lebanon can go ahead

* Corporate Iran pins hopes on overseas financial charm offensive

* IMF cuts Middle East growth forecasts on global trends, unrest

* Shares in Malaysian lending trio suspended pending expected merger announcement

* In Tunisia, old regime figures make a comeback

TURKEY

* More funds needed for million Syrian refugees in Turkey-UNHCR

* Turkey expects Cyprus to swiftly resume peace talks

* Turkish markets slip on Kurdish tensions

* EU chastises Turkey over interference in courts, freedom of speech

* Turkish lira real exchange rate rises to 109.41 in September- cenbank

* Turkish central bank reduces fx deposit market interest rates

* Turkey cuts growth estimates, raises inflation forecast

EGYPT

* Egypt's foreign reserves up in September to $16.872 bln -c. bank

* Egypt, Libya announce deeper security cooperation to "fight terrorism"

* Egypt's pound steady on official market, weaker on black market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Post-famine gluttony threatens UAE listings revival

* Dubai crude trade hits record volume on Chinaoil buys

* Dubai Nakheel's nine-month net profit jumps 47 pct

* Drugmaker GSK investigating corruption allegations in UAE

* Abraaj Group buys majority stake in South Africa's Libstar

* Etihad Airways hires Air France-KLM veteran to handle equity partners

QATAR

* Winter Olympics may have to move for 2022 World Cup - ECA

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain bourse preparing Islamic product range -CEO

OMAN

* Owner of Bulgaria's Corpbank says willing to give up stake

* Oman sets up central sharia board in move to boost Islamic finance (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)