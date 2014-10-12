DUBAI Oct 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth worries slam stocks, oil, emerging markets

* Oil rebounds off 4-year low on short covering

* Oil price drop shouldn't disrupt government spending in Mideast -IMF

* Gold rally stalls as firmer dollar hits commodities

* World economies warn of global risks, call for bold action

* U.S. Defense Secretary sees long-term fight against Islamic State

* Kurds urge more air strikes in Kobani; monitor warns of defeat

* U.N. says thousands likely to be massacred if jihadists take Kobani

* Bombings kill 45 in Shi'ite areas of Baghdad and outskirts - police, medical officials

* Gaza aid conference may fall short of $4 bln sought by Palestinians -U.S. officials

* Iran: nuclear talks might be extended if November deadline missed

* Suicide bombings in Yemen kill 67 after premier quits

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia tells OPEC it raised output in Sept despite oil drop

EGYPT

* Egypt has paid back $500 mln to Qatar - central bank governor

* Egypt says kills top militant leader in Sinai

* Egypt's GASC buys 175,000 T French and Russian wheat

* Egypt consumer inflation falls to 11.1 pct in September

* Egypt's pound steady on official market, stronger on black market

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain activist to stand trial on defamation charge (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)