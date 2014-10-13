DUBAI Oct 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil skid on growth anxiety, yen firms

* U.S., Brent crude fall more than $1 on Kuwait, Saudi reports

* Gold climbs, global growth concerns stoke safe-haven demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets plunge after global sell-off; Dubai, Saudi down 6.5 pct

* British parliament to hold symbolic vote on Palestine status

* Kurds hold off Islamic State in Kobani; fighters strike in Iraq

* Kerry pushes for Mideast peace, donors pledge $5 bln for Palestinians

* Iraq follows Saudis in oil price cuts for Asia, Europe

* Jordan inflation rate dips to 3.11 pct in September

SAUDI ARABIA

* Privately, Saudis tell oil market: get used to lower prices

* Saudi Arabia's Almarai Q3 profit rises 13.4 pct

EGYPT

* Egypt's Qalaa Holding expects return to profit by Q1 2016

* Egypt to keep set price paid to local wheat farmers - cabinet spokesman

* Egypt's Sisi urges Israel to consider Arab peace initiative

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* OMV CEO Roiss's job on the line as board set to meet

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says OPEC unlikely to cut output to support prices -KUNA

QATAR

* Qatar pledges $1 billion for Gaza rebuilding at Cairo conference

* Qatar National Bank quarterly profit jumps, loan growth dips again

OMAN

* Oman plans first big wind farm project at cost of $125 mln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)