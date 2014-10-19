DUBAI Oct 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as global selloff abates, bonds fall

* Oil bucks downtrend to eek out small gain

* Gold posts weekly gain on economic fears, U.S. Fed view

* US-led coalition jets strike Kobani, Islamic State shells hit Turkey

* Houthis, Sunni supporters clash in central Yemen

* Yemen restarts main oil export pipeline after repairs

* Iraqi parliament approves defence, interior ministers -state TV

* Two rival Libyan governments claim to control oil policy

* New Gulf projects to hit $180 bln this year despite oil price -study

EGYPT

* Egypt signs with six international firms to dredge new Suez Canal

* Egypt central bank keeps rates on hold, monitoring risks from global growth jitters

* U.S. democracy watchdog quits Egypt as political noose tightens

* Egyptian pound steady on official, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil pipeline briefly set alight after shots fired at patrol

* Saudi British Bank Q3 net profit rises 25.2 pct

* Saudi Aramco trades first fuel oil derivative on Platts

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Arabtec says to launch huge Egypt housing project by year-end

* Dubai resort Atlantis signs increased $1.1 bln loan deal

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says no impact on output or plans from oil price drop (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)