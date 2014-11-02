DUBAI Nov 2 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares jump, yen slumps as BOJ ramps up
stimulus
* Oil falls for fourth month, longest slump since 2008
* OPEC oil output slips in October, still close to two-year
high
* Iraqi Kurds reinforce Kobani; U.S. planes pound IS targets
* Al Qaeda group seizes bastion of Western-backed rebels in
Syria's Idlib region
* Islamic State kills 85 more members of Iraqi tribe
* Netanyahu urges lawmakers' restraint over Jerusalem's Aqsa
mosque
* Sweden recognises Palestinian state, hopes will revive
peace process
* At least 23 killed as Yemen troops battle al Qaeda in
Hodeidah
* Houthi rebels give Yemen's president 10 days to form
government
EGYPT
* Egypt signs $350 mln in oil, power financing deals with
Saudi
* Egypt's M2 money supply up 15.63 pct on year in September
* Egypt's GASC buys 60,000 tonnes French wheat
* Libya's Tripoli airport deports 600 Egyptians
* Egypt jails eight men over gay marriage video
SAUDI ARABIA
* NCB's share listing attracts strong retail demand
* Saudi firm Mobily delays earnings to review financial
statements
* Soccer-Wanderers hold off Al Hilal to win AFC Champions
League
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE bank ADCB to open Singapore office
* Dubai court orders Bank Sarasin to pay $10.45 mln to
Kuwaiti investors
* Emaar Malls Group Q3 net profit rises 55 pct
QATAR
* Qatar budget spending falls 6.6 pct in fiscal Q1, revenue
hits record
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)