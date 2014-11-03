DUBAI Nov 3 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar climbs on yen, BOJ passes baton to
ECB
* Oil falls for fourth month, longest slump since 2008
* Gold and silver extend losses, struggle near 4-yr lows
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets climb on strong global backdrop,
corporate news
* MIDEAST MONEY-Gulf economies edge towards reform as oil
price slides
* Sudan's opposition Congress Party says to boycott
elections
* Even without a president, Lebanon seen surviving turmoil
for now
* Britain's Islamic finance market widens with govt, private
moves
EGYPT
* Egypt's Suez Cement ups Q3 profit but hampered by energy
shortage
* Shareholders with 56 pct of Egypt's Bisco Misr agree to
sell
* Egypt signs $350 mln in oil, power financing deals with
Saudi
* Egypt's GASC buys 60,000 tonnes French wheat
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi bank NCB's huge retail share offer 16 times
subscribed
* TABLE-Saudi September bank lending growth at 10-mth high,
M3 eases
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's NBAD names former Barclays veteran as head of retail
banking - source
* UAE bank ADCB to open Singapore office
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Burgan Bank swings to Q3 profit, misses forecasts
QATAR
* Qatar pares support for Islamists but careful to preserve
ties
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain releases prominent activist Rajab, next hearing
Jan. 20
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)