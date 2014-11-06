DUBAI Nov 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar at 7-year high vs yen after U.S. vote

* Oil jumps in volatile trade on Saudi pipeline, U.S. inventories

* Gold tumbles 2 pct to four-year low, $1,000/oz exposed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slumps to 3-week low as oil drop weighs on Gulf mkts

* Gunmen storm Libya's El Sharara oilfield, shut down production

* Global court says will not investigate Israeli raid on Turkish flotilla

* Jordan-Israel relations in crisis over al-Aqsa mosque strife

* Iran hardliners want nuclear deal but no ties with Washington

* Lebanese parliament extends own term till 2017 amid protests

* Germany's GIZ looks to break Islamic microfinance shortfall

* Tunisia's annual inflation rate falls in October to 5.4 pct

TURKEY

* Turkey's Tofas Q3 net profit rises 22 percent, in line with forecast

* Ziraat Bank says Q3 net profit jumped 31 pct to 1.02 billion lira

* Turkey warns of Syrian threat to Aleppo, fears new refugee influx

* Turkish lira weakens as Moody's cites risks to rating

* Price guidance for Turkey's Global Liman eurobond at 8 pct - bankers

EGYPT

* Mobinil may opt out of Egypt fixed-line market, to decide in weeks- CEO

* Egypt defends rights record against critics at UN

* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets

* Egypt's GASC buys 235,000 T of wheat from France, Ukraine

* Egypt's Beltone Financial plans to raise money for growth

* Egypt's OCI to build power station on Red Sea coast

* Telecom Egypt says co regularly reviews entire investment portfolio

* Centamin cuts gold production forecast at Egyptian mine

* Egypt's cement firms overcome gas shortages by importing coal

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia, Venezuela officials mum about oil after meeting

* Saudi bank NCB's giant retail share sale 23 times subscribed

* Repair works cause brief fire on Saudi oil product pipeline

* Saudi's Arrow launches rival bid to acquire Egypt's Arab Dairy

* Saudi Arabia shuts office of TV channel for fomenting sectarian tension

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Lloyd's hires Mark Cooper as Dubai country manager

* Spain court grants extradition of 'Pink Panther' jewel thief suspect to UAE

* RBS says reviewing options after report MidEast corporate loan book up for sale

* Abu Dhabi may reform power, water subsidies -IMF official

* Mubadala GE Capital to sell $500 mln five-yr bond on Weds - sources

* UAE Etisalat says profit cut by $44 mln due to Mobily earnings debacle

* ADNOC likely to start production from new Ruwais refinery in second-half of Nov

KUWAIT

* Kuwait budget surplus at $21 bln in April-June, spending lags

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp buys protective clothing maker Dainese for $163 mln

OMAN

* Ailing Sultan Qaboos tells Omanis he will miss birthday celebrations (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)