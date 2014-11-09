DUBAI Nov 9 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, stocks flat after U.S. jobs
data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets stabilise as U.S. gains, oil
supports
* U.S. oil hits longest weekly losing streak since 1998
* OPEC concerned, not panicking about oil price -Badri
* PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds 2.6 pct from 4-1/2-year low after
U.S. jobs data
* Obama to send 1,500 more troops to Iraq as campaign
expands
* U.S. air strikes target Islamic State convoy in Iraq
* Suicide bomber kills Iraqi commander, top cleric raps army
corruption
* Yemen's Houthis reject new power-sharing government
* Houthi expansion puts Yemen on edge of civil war
* Iran says nuclear deal within reach by Nov. 24, no
alternatives
EGYPT
* Egypt received $10.6 billion from Gulf last fiscal year
-minister
* Four killed in clashes and attacks across Egypt -sources
* Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $16.909 bln in Oct -cbank
* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Mobily scraps Q3 dividend after earnings error
* Saudi's Savola, Takween extend talks over potential
plastics unit sale
* Uncurbed sectarianism prompted village attack say Saudi
Shi'ites
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Amanat Holdings says IPO oversubscribed
* Abu Dhabi fund holding off on Virgin Galactic decision
-source
* NASDAQ Dubai to promote Egyptian firms' dual listings
KUWAIT
* Agility eyes 35 pct stake buy in Kuwait Airways -report
OMAN
* Oman budget surplus shrinks to $354 mln in Jan-Sept
