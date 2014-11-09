DUBAI Nov 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, stocks flat after U.S. jobs data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets stabilise as U.S. gains, oil supports

* U.S. oil hits longest weekly losing streak since 1998

* OPEC concerned, not panicking about oil price -Badri

* PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds 2.6 pct from 4-1/2-year low after U.S. jobs data

* Obama to send 1,500 more troops to Iraq as campaign expands

* U.S. air strikes target Islamic State convoy in Iraq

* Suicide bomber kills Iraqi commander, top cleric raps army corruption

* Yemen's Houthis reject new power-sharing government

* Houthi expansion puts Yemen on edge of civil war

* Iran says nuclear deal within reach by Nov. 24, no alternatives

EGYPT

* Egypt received $10.6 billion from Gulf last fiscal year -minister

* Four killed in clashes and attacks across Egypt -sources

* Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $16.909 bln in Oct -cbank

* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Mobily scraps Q3 dividend after earnings error

* Saudi's Savola, Takween extend talks over potential plastics unit sale

* Uncurbed sectarianism prompted village attack say Saudi Shi'ites

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Amanat Holdings says IPO oversubscribed

* Abu Dhabi fund holding off on Virgin Galactic decision -source

* NASDAQ Dubai to promote Egyptian firms' dual listings

KUWAIT

* Agility eyes 35 pct stake buy in Kuwait Airways -report

OMAN

* Oman budget surplus shrinks to $354 mln in Jan-Sept