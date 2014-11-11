DUBAI Nov 11 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge lower, supply concerns
keep oil down
* Oil falls as strong dollar outweighs Libya, Ukraine
concerns
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls over 2 pct as dollar rises; open
interest eyed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets continue to recover, Arabtec lifts
Dubai
* U.S. says Iran has ceased controversial nuclear practice
* China pays big to expand its clout along the new Silk Road
* Syria's Assad says UN envoy's local ceasefire bid "worth
studying" -state media
* Libya's El Sharara and El Feel oil fields to reopen by
Weds -NOC
* Algeria to start up new LNG unit on Monday -official
* Morocco launches 4G mobile auctions
* Don't panic, situation will fix itself -OPEC
secretary-general
* Scatec Solar secures $100 mln project financing for solar
power plants in Jordan
* Planned Malaysia investment platform to expand role of
Islamic banks
TURKEY
* Turkish Airlines' third-quarter net profit almost doubles
* Turkey's Sabanci net profit drops to 456 mln lira in third
quarter
* Malaysia's MAHB to launch rights issue to fund Turkish
airport purchase
* Turkey's oversubscribed Avivasa float values insurer at
$746 mln
EGYPT
* Egypt considers tighter curbs on media coverage of
military
* Egypt consumer inflation rises in October, core measure
dips
* Egyptian pound steady on official and weaker on black
market
* Egypt's GB Auto quarterly profit surges on passenger car
sales
* Egypt commodities mega-project plan fails to convince
traders
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi bank NCB to start trading on Weds after $6 bln share
sale
* Saudi Aramco commitments not impacted by oil price moves -
exec
* Iraqi president to visit Saudi Arabia amid hopes of
diplomatic thaw
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi onshore oil co to invest $5-7 bln to raise
output -CEO
* Dubai's financial free zone to double in size in a decade
- governor
* UAE's Waha Capital continues rally after strong Q3, chart
breakout
* Dubai's Union Properties says board did not approve Q3
report
* Japan agrees to extend UAE crude storage deal
KUWAIT
* Kuwait sets Dec crude OSP to Asia 95 cents higher
* U.S. raises level of concern on Kuwait copyright laws
* Kuwait looking at reforming petrol subsidies - official
* Zain Iraq says to launch 3G mobile services by Jan 2015
* Kuwaiti bank CBK says concerns over buyer cash behind bond
cancellation
BAHRAIN
* Mumtalakat hires banks for potential dollar sukuk issue -
IFR
* Weakened govt finances constrain Bahrain's credit profile
-Moody's
OMAN
* Omantel Q3 net profit rises 3.1 pct, meets estimates
