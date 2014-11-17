DUBAI Nov 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tokyo shares, yen skid as Japan slips into recession

* Oil surges a day after Brent crash; supply fears linger

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Arabtec drags down Dubai, Ma'aden weighs on Saudi Arabia

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips after short-covering rally on stronger dollar

* U.S. hostage Peter Kassig is killed by Islamic State

* Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain end rift with Qatar, return ambassadors

* Car bomb wounds 5 on perimeter of Baghdad airport

* Islamic finance body IIFM launches collateralised murabaha standard

* Iran oil minister slams producers for not cutting output

* G20 commits to higher growth, fight climate change; Russia isolated over Ukraine

EGYPT

* Egypt's Orascom reports Q3 net loss of 72.6 mln Egyptian pounds

* Egypt's Sidi Kerir 9-month profits rise to 726.4 mln pounds

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi finance minister says oil must be left to supply and demand

* Saudi's Ma'aden says $1.5 bln rights issue to start Tuesday

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Oct inflation at 4.0 pct y/y, highest since Nov 2010

* Dubai's Arabtec Q3 net profit falls 32 pct as costs rise

* Dubai's Drake & Scull Q3 net profit falls 10 pct, beats estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait cabinet calls for steps to address oil price slide-KUNA

* Kuwait to sell Dow Chemical's petchem venture shares to public -exec

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank says IFC to convert debt into shares