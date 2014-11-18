DUBAI Nov 18 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese shares rebound, helped by U.S.
megadeals
* Oil ends down on Japan, but pares loss on OPEC speculation
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia sinks 2.8 pct as oil extends
slide
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds below 2-wk high on robust dollar, US
economy
* China's top domestic security chief visits Iran to push
for anti-terror cooperation
* Iran and six powers haven't discussed extending nuclear
talks -U.S.
* Putin's oil tsar heading to Vienna as OPEC meets
* Iraq expects 2015 budget based on $80 per barrel oil price
- minister
* Yemen government oil export revenues fall in Jan-Sept
* Ecobank Nigeria secures $150 million loan from foreign
banks
* Morocco's Jan-Oct trade deficit falls 5.6 pct
* Commodity slump threatens return to "junk" for top
emerging nations
* Islamic finance body AAOIFI to discuss global accounting
standards
* Malaysia's 1MDB files to list energy assets in $3 bln
IPO-sources
TURKEY
* Turkey's TAV signs deal expand Istanbul's international
terminal
* Turkish media linked to exiled cleric say they shut out by
government
* Demand for Turkey's 10-year sukuk at around $2 bln -
bankers
* TRLPC-Yildiz United Biscuits buy backed with 985 mln stg
loan
* Turkey treads fine line as state-run trio eye Islamic
banking
* Turkish Oct budget deficit 3.0 bln lira - finance ministry
EGYPT
* Egypt spent $3 bln on fuel subsidies in the first quarter
-official
* Egypt to deepen buffer zone with Gaza after finding longer
tunnels
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi c.bank says expects relatively stable inflation
rates in Q4
* Saudis to open stock market to foreigners before April
-newspaper
* No direct impact on Saudi budget from oil slide -minister
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Big UAE banks shun credit bureau over liability dispute -
trade head
* Moody's affirms DP World's Baa3 and JAFZ's Ba1 ratings,
stable outlooks
* Islamist group rejects UAE terrorism designation
* UAE c.bank gov says bank lending within prudential ratios
QATAR
* MEDIA-Qatar wants to back UK's high-speed train plans - FT
* FIFA whistleblower says report violated confidentiality
* TABLE-Qatar October inflation eases to 3.0 pct y/y
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Investment Dar, CBK, skirmish over Boubyan Bank
stake
* Kuwait forex forwards move on report banks can trade
derivatives
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Mumtalakat sets initial price guidance for
up-to-$600 mln sukuk
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman bank lending, M2 growth pick up in September
