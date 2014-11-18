DUBAI Nov 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese shares rebound, helped by U.S. megadeals

* Oil ends down on Japan, but pares loss on OPEC speculation

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia sinks 2.8 pct as oil extends slide

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds below 2-wk high on robust dollar, US economy

* China's top domestic security chief visits Iran to push for anti-terror cooperation

* Iran and six powers haven't discussed extending nuclear talks -U.S.

* Putin's oil tsar heading to Vienna as OPEC meets

* Iraq expects 2015 budget based on $80 per barrel oil price - minister

* Yemen government oil export revenues fall in Jan-Sept

* Ecobank Nigeria secures $150 million loan from foreign banks

* Morocco's Jan-Oct trade deficit falls 5.6 pct

* Commodity slump threatens return to "junk" for top emerging nations

* Islamic finance body AAOIFI to discuss global accounting standards

* Malaysia's 1MDB files to list energy assets in $3 bln IPO-sources

TURKEY

* Turkey's TAV signs deal expand Istanbul's international terminal

* Turkish media linked to exiled cleric say they shut out by government

* Demand for Turkey's 10-year sukuk at around $2 bln - bankers

* TRLPC-Yildiz United Biscuits buy backed with 985 mln stg loan

* Turkey treads fine line as state-run trio eye Islamic banking

* Turkish Oct budget deficit 3.0 bln lira - finance ministry

EGYPT

* Egypt spent $3 bln on fuel subsidies in the first quarter -official

* Egypt to deepen buffer zone with Gaza after finding longer tunnels

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi c.bank says expects relatively stable inflation rates in Q4

* Saudis to open stock market to foreigners before April -newspaper

* No direct impact on Saudi budget from oil slide -minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Big UAE banks shun credit bureau over liability dispute - trade head

* Moody's affirms DP World's Baa3 and JAFZ's Ba1 ratings, stable outlooks

* Islamist group rejects UAE terrorism designation

* UAE c.bank gov says bank lending within prudential ratios

QATAR

* MEDIA-Qatar wants to back UK's high-speed train plans - FT

* FIFA whistleblower says report violated confidentiality

* TABLE-Qatar October inflation eases to 3.0 pct y/y

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Investment Dar, CBK, skirmish over Boubyan Bank stake

* Kuwait forex forwards move on report banks can trade derivatives

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Mumtalakat sets initial price guidance for up-to-$600 mln sukuk

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman bank lending, M2 growth pick up in September