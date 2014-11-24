DUBAI Nov 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia cheered by China, European stimulus

* Oil up first time in 8 weeks on China rate cut, OPEC expectations

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil, global equities support markets

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-week high after China rate cut, ECB comments

* Landmark Tunisian presidential election seen heading for run-off

* Iran and powers set to extend nuclear talks if final push fails

* Libya's Nafoura oilfield will resume production on Monday-officials

* Jersey eyes liquidity in Asian, Middle Eastern banks

* Syria's government spending to increase by 12 pct in 2015- agency

* Natixis says head of Middle East financial institutions resigns

* Turkiye Finans gets nod for 71 mln lira sukuk

* Pakistan picks banks to hold dollar sukuk roadshows, will start Monday

* Casablanca financial centre plans arbitration body to grow in region

* Iraqi forces say retake two towns from Islamic State

* Fighters from Syrian al Qaeda wing close in on Shi'ite village - monitor

EGYPT

* Egypt could send troops to a Palestinian state to help out -paper

* Egypt's Amer Group to split into two companies

* UAE's Abraaj says raises offer price for Egypt's Bisco Misr

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Mobily suspends CEO after results shock

OMAN

* Oman Oct inflation edges up to 1.0 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)