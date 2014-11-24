DUBAI Nov 24 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia cheered by China, European stimulus
* Oil up first time in 8 weeks on China rate cut, OPEC
expectations
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil, global equities support markets
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-week high after China rate cut, ECB
comments
* Landmark Tunisian presidential election seen heading for
run-off
* Iran and powers set to extend nuclear talks if final push
fails
* Libya's Nafoura oilfield will resume production on
Monday-officials
* Jersey eyes liquidity in Asian, Middle Eastern banks
* Syria's government spending to increase by 12 pct in 2015-
agency
* Natixis says head of Middle East financial institutions
resigns
* Turkiye Finans gets nod for 71 mln lira sukuk
* Pakistan picks banks to hold dollar sukuk roadshows, will
start Monday
* Casablanca financial centre plans arbitration body to grow
in region
* Iraqi forces say retake two towns from Islamic State
* Fighters from Syrian al Qaeda wing close in on Shi'ite
village - monitor
EGYPT
* Egypt could send troops to a Palestinian state to help out
-paper
* Egypt's Amer Group to split into two companies
* UAE's Abraaj says raises offer price for Egypt's Bisco
Misr
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Mobily suspends CEO after results shock
OMAN
* Oman Oct inflation edges up to 1.0 pct y/y
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)