DUBAI Nov 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble, oil skids ahead of OPEC

* Brent crude trades below $80 as expectation of big OPEC cut wanes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets slip, Omani telecoms drop on tax proposal

* PRECIOUS-Gold below $1,200; U.S. data, dollar eyed for cues

* As Vienna focus turns to OPEC, silent thanks on Iran deal delay

* Iran nuclear talks extended 7 months after failing to meet deadline

* Hagel, under pressure, resigns as U.S. defense secretary

* Iraqi oil minister Adel Abdel Mehdi says oil prices 'not acceptable'

* Tunisia presidential vote heads into close run-off

* Libya restarts production at eastern Nafoura field

* Pakistan's Asia Insurance to enter takaful market

* Islamic finance set to tackle long-standing repo challenge

TURKEY

* Turkish lira, stocks slip after S&P affirms negative outlook

* Turkey delays deadline for cotton dumping probe -industry group

EGYPT

* UAE fund to provide $200 mln in loans to microfinance projects in Egypt

* Egypt aims to renegotiate Suez Canal container port deal

* Egypt sold $1.796 bln of dollar-denominated T-bills

* Egypt's Beltone to issue bonus shares, raise capital

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Naimi says 'as happy as can be,' no clues on OPEC

* Saudi Aramco to nearly double planned Fadhili gas plant capacity

* Saudi Arabia buys 345,000 tonnes of hard wheat - GSFMO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Topaz plans to raise $550 mln loan to fund expansion

* Emaar Properties gets shareholder nod for 9 bln dirham special dividend

* Mall operator Dubai Festival City raising $1.1 bln loan - sources

* UAE says OPEC will take "appropriate decision" -WAM

* UAE banks close to resolving credit bureau liability issue - NBAD boss

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's KNPC to invest $40 bln to 2022

* TABLE-Kuwait Sept bank lending growth at 3-mth high, M2 slows

* Dow Chemical CEO says not quitting Kuwait, but shifting strategy

QATAR

* Dassault silent on report of imminent Rafale sale to Qatar [ID:nL6N0TE12P

* Qatar Insurance $250 mln convertible to state fund get shareholder nod - paper

OMAN

* Oman considers spending cuts, tax rises as oil tumbles

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)