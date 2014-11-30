DUBAI Nov 30 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* OPEC decision knocks oil down, dollar gains
* U.S. crude down 10 pct post-OPEC, Brent breaks below $70
* FACTBOX-Analysts' reactions on OPEC decision
* Billions wiped off energy shares as investors rush for
exit
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls, silver drops on dragging oil prices,
strong dollar
* Iraq airstrikes kill 17 in areas held by Islamic State
* Kurds blame Turkey as suicide bombers hit Kobani
* Syria says U.S.-led strikes have not weakened Islamic
State
* Arabs to present draft on Palestinian state to UN Security
Council within days
* Eyeing deadline, France to back Palestinian state if peace
talks fail
EGYPT
* Egyptian court drops case against Mubarak over 2011
protest deaths
* Egyptian security forces fire tear gas and birdshot to
disperse protesters-witness
* Three dead in attack and Islamist protests in Egypt
* Egypt pays back $2.5 bln deposit to Qatar - central bank
official
* Banks to arrange $1.5 bln loan for Egypt to repay foreign
energy firms
* Egypt keeps key interest rates steady, eyes risks to
growth
* Egyptian pound steady on official, stronger on black
market
QATAR
* Abu Dhabi crown prince in Qatar to seal reconciliation
before summit
* Pakistan talking to Qatar about LNG imports in 2015 -
minister
SAUDI ARABIA
* Zain Saudi proposes capital reduction to shareholders
-statement
* TABLE-Saudi October bank lending growth fastest since May
2013
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai World sets meetings to put new deal to all creditors
-sources
* Merkel behind Air Berlin in Etihad control dispute-report
* Dubai Meraas unit: share sale to professional investors
well covered
* UAE may create body to monitor FX peg, no policy change
likely
* UAE's Dana Gas in talks with Egypt over revising gas
prices
BAHRAIN
* Bahrainis vote in second round of parliamentary election
* Bahraini bank GFH targets majority Khaleeji Commercial
Bank stake
* Bahrain's Batelco hires Citigroup to sell Jordan unit
-sources
OMAN
* Oman crude OSP for Jan 2015 falls to lowest in over 4 yrs
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)