DUBAI Dec 1 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold, Swiss franc fall after Swiss
referendum
* Oil in longest losing streak since 2008 crisis
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mkts bleed after OPEC lets oil slide;
Egypt steady
* PRECIOUS-Gold tumbles after Swiss referendum, silver
slumps to 5-yr low
* Iraq says failing oil prices force rethink of 2015 budget
* Russia says oil-for-goods deal with Iran could be sealed
soon
* Mideast funds ready to return to Gulf bourses when oil
shock fades
* Iran: OPEC decision not good for all members but won't
protest
* Iraq's divisions will delay counter-offensive on Islamic
State
EGYPT
* Egypt's M2 money supply up 15.71 pct on year in October
-c. bank
* Kellogg raises stakes in bidding war over Egypt's Bisco
Misr
* Mubarak verdict fuels protests, mockery in Egypt
* Egypt's M2 money supply up 15.71 pct on year in October
-c. bank
QATAR
* Qatar will host 2022, says defiant Blatter
* Qatar court overturns conviction of U.S. parents in
adopted girl's death
* People are tired of Qatar allegations, say bid team
* Qatar Oct credit growth lowest since at least 2006
* Vodafone Qatar says scraps bid for broadband firm
-statement
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco sets Dec propane at $550/T, down $60
* Saudi's Almarai says Oct bakery fire to have no impact on
finances
* Saudi's Sipchem says proposes dividend of 0.65 riyals/shr
for H2 2014
* Saudi builder Khodari hires advisor for 500 mln riyal
rights issue
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* November Dubai crude average falls to over 4-year
low-traders
* UAE central bank chief says to keep currency peg to dollar
OMAN
* Oman Raysut Cement says 2015 costs to rise 3 pct on gas
price hike
* Oman Cement says gas costs in 2015 to rise by 2.1 mln
rials
* HSBC Oman says in talks with Meezan bank to sell Pakistan
unit
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)