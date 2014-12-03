DUBAI Dec 3 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, oil rises as crude
inventories decline
* Oil rebounds 1 percent after sharp losses; US data
supports
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemical stocks lift Saudi; mkts mixed
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips for second day on weaker oil prices,
robust dollar
* Iran seeks post on key U.N. committee, Israel deems it
"absurd"
* Iran hackers targeted airlines, energy firms -report
* Netanyahu calls for early parliamentary election in Israel
* Iraqi government reaches deal with Kurds on oil, budget
* After Western sukuk debuts, Islamic finance looks to
emerging sovereigns
* OPEC oil output drops in November as Libyan recovery
falters
* Facing financial crisis, Iraqi ministers halve their
salary
* Gulfsands Petroleum to discuss investor's demand to oust
CEO
* Islamic banks grow but may miss out on global footprint
-study
* London-based EIIB cancels 20 mln sterling share tender
* Pakistan's Bank Islami awaits final approval for 4.3bln
rupee share issue
TURKEY
* Fitch Affirms Turkiye Finans and Kuveyt Turk at 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
* European court condemns Turkey for discriminating against
Alevis
* Turkish lira weakens, industrials higher on cheaper
natural gas
* Rise of Turkish Islamic schooling upsets secular parents
* Turkey says Russia's 6 pct gas price discount not final,
talks ongoing
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Jan. 1-10 shipment
* Egyptian court sentences 185 to death for attack on police
* Egypt tourist numbers jump 70 pct in Q3 despite Sinai
insurgency
* Egypt's public prosecutor appeals Mubarak verdict, cites
flaws
QATAR
* U.S. couple stuck in Qatar in child death case can leave
* Qatar's Barwa signs deal to sell land plots for $1.47 bln
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi would consider output cut if Russia, others join in
- official
* Zain Saudi says rejects Mobily's $586 mln claim
* 23:06:16 RTRS - Saudi set for tighter 2015 budget after
oil price falls
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE merger creates defence services, manufacturing company
* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 5.7 pct yr/yr in
October
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain to develop central sharia board for Islamic banks
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)