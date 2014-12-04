DUBAI Dec 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia cheered by US economic resilience, euro struggles

* Brent nudges up above $70 ahead of U.S. data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets dip; Saudi blue chips rebound

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases on dollar strength, but holds above $1,200

* U.S. believes Iran launched air raids on Islamic State in Iraq

* Oil fund manager Andurand sees big price swings after OPEC decision

* Oil states' recourse to sovereign funds could rattle world markets

* Assad says U.S.-led strikes on Syria ineffective -Paris Match magazine

* Afghanistan says 760,000 refugees risk deportation from Iran

* Landlocked Central Asia gets shorter railway link to Persian Gulf

* UN watchdog seeks $5.7 million to monitor extended Iran nuclear deal

* Top Muslim leader urges broader action against Islamist militants

* SPECIAL REPORT-How Exxon helped make Iraqi Kurdistan

* Cyprus to sound out European investors on new bonds

* Malaysia 1MDB plans January meetings with cornerstones for $3 bln energy IPO-sources

* Indonesia plans Islamic repo rules, separate deposit insurance

* Sukuk market set to change as investor appetite shifts -study

TURKEY

* Thousands of Syrian refugees stranded in Turkish minefield-rights group - TRFN

* Turkish MPs pass bill shaking up judiciary, boosting police powers

* Iz Hayvancilik applies Borsa Istanbul to be listed in second national market

* Turkish Nov consumer prices rise less than forecast on cheaper oil

* China and Turkey fall behind in global corruption index

* Turkey's Halkbank says bid for Serbia's Cacanska Banka fails

* Turkish automotive sales rise 1.66 percent in November - association

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC buys 175,000 T of wheat from Romania, Ukraine

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weakens on black market

* In Egypt, Mubarak verdict signals return of old order

* Denmark's Arla Foods to drop bid for Egypt's Arab Dairy

SAUDI ARABIA

* Glenn Beck must face Saudi's lawsuit over Boston Marathon bombing

* Saudi sees oil prices stabilizing at $60 - WSJ citing sources

* Barrick, Saudi firm set joint venture around copper asset

* Saudi's Marafiq says signs 2.5 bln riyal Islamic loan

* Indonesia to sign sales, refinery agreements with CNOOC, Saudi Aramco next week

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* American teacher stabbed to death in restroom of Abu Dhabi mall

* Dubai Aluminium picks banks to arrange $1.8 bln loan -sources

* Dubai Parks and Resorts says to list on Dubai bourse on Dec 10

QATAR

* Qatar's Tasweeq offers jet fuel for Jan-June 2015 term contracts

* U.S. couple leaves Qatar after convictions overturned in child death

* Emir appoints new CEO at Qatar Investment Authority

* Qatar sets Nov crude OSPs at lowest in 4 years

KUWAIT

* Pakistan seals Kuwait deal for 2015 gasoil

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's GFH plans asset manager purchases with new debt -CEO

* Bahrain to develop central sharia board for Islamic banks (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)