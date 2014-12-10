DUBAI Dec 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil sinks again, flight to safety hits shares, dollar

* Brent resumes its fall, losing more than $1 on oversupply worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets tumble as oil hits fresh low; Dubai down 3.5 pct

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds close to 7-week high on safe-haven demand

* Middle East Crude-Dubai down, Chinaoil turns seller

* Congress reaches deal for $1.1 trln U.S. spending bill

* CIA tortured, misled, U.S. report finds, drawing calls for action

* UN says rich nations pledge to take 100,000 Syrian refugees- TRFN

* Sudan ceasefire talks end without deal as violence increases

* INSIGHT-How Yemen's Houthis control Sanaa and alarm the West

* Iraq presses Hagel for more U.S. air strikes, weapons

TURKEY

* Turkey's Sisecam says units to sell 26 percent Soda Sanayii stake

* Turkey's Torunlar says considering Baskentgaz IPO

* Turkey rebuffs EU criticism on waning foreign policy alignment

* Turkey's Ford Otosan says signed deal for production in Russia

* Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi signs loan agreement with EIB

* Turkey's Enka Insaat says to sign deal to build 3,000 MW power plant in Iraq

EGYPT

* BP to invest $12 bln in Egypt over 5 yrs, boost gas supplies

* Egypt extends period of Abraaj bid for Bisco Misr to match Kellogg's

* Egyptian state banks lose talent to private sector over wage cap

* Egyptian judge jails democracy activist for 3 years for "insulting court"

* Egypt to tender for second LNG import terminal -source

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fitch:Public Spending Drives Favourable Macro Outlook and Business Opportunities for Saudi Banks

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* New Scotland Yard, storied London police HQ, sold to Abu Dhabi

* Dubai developer revives port city project with $183 mln tower

* Market, not OPEC, will determine oil price - UAE official

* UAE to activate China currency swap soon -c.banker

* Dubai conglomerate Al Habtoor casts doubt on listing plans

* UAE forex peg here to stay -c.bank assistant chief

* UAE c.bank studying new rules for bank lending against shares

* UAE's Bank of Sharjah plans to refinance $200 mln loan in Q1 2015

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti emir says oil price fall hitting Gulf Arab incomes

* Kuwait's Investment Dar eyes second debt-for-assets deal by March

QATAR

* Qatar emir urges Gulf Arab solidarity amid regional turmoil

* U.S. couple formerly held in Qatar sues husband's ex-employer

* Poland's PGNiG signs amendment to LNG deal with Qatargas

BAHRAIN

* One killed in Bahrain blast, second bomb in two days (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)