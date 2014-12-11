DUBAI Dec 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia down as falling oil hits risk sentiment, dollar pressured

* Oil crashes 5 pct, nears $60 on weak U.S. demand, Saudi inaction

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets stabilise; Saudi extends drop

* PRECIOUS-Gold climbs towards 7-wk high as dollar, equities slide

* Airbus shares slide 10 pct after 2016 profit warning

* Libya's recognized PM vows military campaign to seize Tripoli

* Arab Bank to face May damages trial over Hamas attacks -judge

* Venezuela may back emergency OPEC meeting after Q1 -Ramirez

* Palestinian minister dies after confrontation with Israeli police

* Oil rout puts the squeeze on inflexible exporters - Moody's

* Algeria plans oil and gas bidding round by Q3 2015 -Sonatrach

* OPEC cuts 2015 demand forecast for its oil to lowest in a decade

* Iranian president blames oil price fall on political conspiracy

* Differences persist after Gulf's "happy summit"

* Jordan growth to accelerate next year on cheaper oil -c.bank

* Moroccon refiner Samir issues profit warning

* IATA ups global airlines' 2014 profit outlook, sees $25 bln in 2015

* Iraq economy to shrink just 0.5 pct in 2014, IMF says

TURKEY

* Lower oil price points to rate cuts as Turkish economy slows

* Bad weather hit Turkey's agricultural output, Q3 growth - Babacan

* Arena signs distributorship agreement with Asus Global PTE

* Reysas GYO authorizes chairman for share buyback

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Jan. 11-20 shipment

* Egypt consumer, core inflation ease in November

* BG in advanced talks with BP over Egypt deal

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker on black market

* Egypt needs legal reforms for Suez Canal hub to succeed -consultant

* Egypt's Orascom to sell assets to Accelero Capital

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Oil Minister Naimi: "Why should we cut production?"

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai state fund ICD to up Dubai Aerospace stake in latest asset shuffle

* Dubai Parks tumbles on bourse debut as oil sours the mood

* Abu Dhabi financial zone prepares to receive licence applications

* UAE court convicts 11 for helping al Qaeda affiliate - papers

KUWAIT

* Kuwait cuts Jan crude price to lowest since 2008

QATAR

* SNC-Lavalin member, Kentz awarded 4-year contract by Qatar Shell

* Airbus says first delivery of A350 to Qatar postponed

* Qatari bid for Canary Wharf owner Songbird wins more support

* Qatar sells Q1 2015 condensate at widest discount in 2 yrs - trade

* Qatar National Bank appoints new CEO effective immediately (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)