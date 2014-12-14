DUBAI Dec 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Crude slump slams stocks; safe-haven assets shine

* Oil plunges 3 pct to new 5-year lows after bearish IEA outlook

* TABLE-Forecasts for world oil demand, supply, stocks

* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Gulf equities slide in perfect storm of oil, leverage, panic

* PRECIOUS-Gold sees biggest weekly rise in 2 months as stocks, dollar slip

* Islamic State storms town in western Iraq, kills 19 police -officials

* Islamic State target of 27 strikes by U.S. allies

* Libyan conflict parties clash over control of eastern oil ports

* U.S. seeks to defuse tensions over Israeli-Palestinian resolutions

EGYPT

* Egyptian woman dies of H5N1 bird flu, total now 8

* Egypt's central bank to add fourth weekly dollar auction

* Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 tonnes Russian, French wheat

* Egypt's Amer group wins approval to start building resort in Jordan

* Orascom Development Holding to offer 10-15 pct of its Egyptian subsidiary

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi crude oil supply inches up in November

KUWAIT

* Cash-strapped Iraq seeks Kuwait war reparation delay

QATAR

* Airbus A350 delivery to Qatar rescheduled for Dec 22

BAHRAIN

* Motor racing-Bahrain agrees McLaren share sale to Dennis (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)