DUBAI Dec 16 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Rouble jumps on Russia rate hike, oil
pressured
* Oil falls anew as OPEC emergency meet, output cut ruled
out
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets stabilise as oil's plunge
pauses
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after worst day in a year
* Police storm Sydney cafe to end hostage siege, three dead
* More air strikes near eastern Libyan oil port and border
to Tunisia
* Palestinian U.N. statehood bid at heart of Kerry-Netanyahu
talks
* UN Gulf War fund to meet this week on Iraq payment delay
* Iran's Rouhani says will try to clinch nuclear deal as
talks with US resume
* INSIGHT-Iranian support seen crucial for Yemen's Houthis
TURKEY
* Moody's confirms Bank Asya's Caa1 deposit rating; outlook
negative
* Turkey's Erdogan says media raids a response to "dirty"
plot
* Hurriyet says to raise its unit Dogan Haber Ajansi capital
* Turkey's Tupras aims for full utilisation at Izmit after
upgrade
* Turkish budget surplus 3.6 billion lira in November -
Finance Ministry
* Turkey's Aug-Oct unemployment rate rises to 10.5 pct
EGYPT
* Egypt to try hundreds of civilians in military courts
* Kuwaiti ship, Egyptian fishing boat, collide in Red Sea,
killing 13
* World Bank urges Egypt to make reforms before investor
conference
* Islamist group criticises Egypt over arrest warrant for
cleric
* Sisters in the vanguard as Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood
battles to survive
* Egyptian pound steady on official and unofficial markets
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Prince Alwaleed says new TV channel to start Feb 1
* Austria to close Saudi school for not naming teachers
* Saudi Arabian security man shot dead in Riyadh-police
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE says no need for emergency OPEC meeting, market will
fix itself
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar to cut debt by over a third within two
yrs -CFO
* UAE's Dana Gas says Kurdistan failed to pay $100 mln
* WNS (Holdings) to manage trade finance and credit
operations for commercial bank of Dubai
* Shetty gets loan of up to $800 mln for Travelex purchase -
sources
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi November inflation eases to 3.7 pct y/y
* TABLE-UAE October bank lending growth rises to 9.9 pct y/y
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 trade surplus narrows to $18 bln, exports
down
QATAR
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate wins $206 mln warehouse contract
OMAN
* INSIGHT-Sultan's absence raises worries over Oman
succession
BAHRAIN
* Bahraini telco Viva eyes data growth as per-user call
income falls
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)