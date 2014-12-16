DUBAI Dec 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Rouble jumps on Russia rate hike, oil pressured

* Oil falls anew as OPEC emergency meet, output cut ruled out

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets stabilise as oil's plunge pauses

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up after worst day in a year

* Police storm Sydney cafe to end hostage siege, three dead

* More air strikes near eastern Libyan oil port and border to Tunisia

* Palestinian U.N. statehood bid at heart of Kerry-Netanyahu talks

* UN Gulf War fund to meet this week on Iraq payment delay

* Iran's Rouhani says will try to clinch nuclear deal as talks with US resume

* INSIGHT-Iranian support seen crucial for Yemen's Houthis

TURKEY

* Moody's confirms Bank Asya's Caa1 deposit rating; outlook negative

* Turkey's Erdogan says media raids a response to "dirty" plot

* Hurriyet says to raise its unit Dogan Haber Ajansi capital

* Turkey's Tupras aims for full utilisation at Izmit after upgrade

* Turkish budget surplus 3.6 billion lira in November - Finance Ministry

* Turkey's Aug-Oct unemployment rate rises to 10.5 pct

EGYPT

* Egypt to try hundreds of civilians in military courts

* Kuwaiti ship, Egyptian fishing boat, collide in Red Sea, killing 13

* World Bank urges Egypt to make reforms before investor conference

* Islamist group criticises Egypt over arrest warrant for cleric

* Sisters in the vanguard as Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood battles to survive

* Egyptian pound steady on official and unofficial markets

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Prince Alwaleed says new TV channel to start Feb 1

* Austria to close Saudi school for not naming teachers

* Saudi Arabian security man shot dead in Riyadh-police

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says no need for emergency OPEC meeting, market will fix itself

* Abu Dhabi's Aldar to cut debt by over a third within two yrs -CFO

* UAE's Dana Gas says Kurdistan failed to pay $100 mln

* WNS (Holdings) to manage trade finance and credit operations for commercial bank of Dubai

* Shetty gets loan of up to $800 mln for Travelex purchase - sources

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi November inflation eases to 3.7 pct y/y

* TABLE-UAE October bank lending growth rises to 9.9 pct y/y

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 trade surplus narrows to $18 bln, exports down

QATAR

* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate wins $206 mln warehouse contract

OMAN

* INSIGHT-Sultan's absence raises worries over Oman succession

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini telco Viva eyes data growth as per-user call income falls (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)