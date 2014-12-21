DUBAI Dec 21 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities extend rally; oil rebounds,
helping rouble rise
* Oil surges 5 pct as bears take profits, seeing $60 floor
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets surge on stronger oil
* EXCLUSIVE-Iran's support for Syria tested by oil price
drop
* Tunisians vote in historic presidential run-off
* Iran honours nuclear deal with powers, IAEA report shows
EGYPT
* Egypt charges captain, officer of Kuwaiti ship with
manslaughter
* Egypt receives 10 Apache helicopters from U.S. - sources
* Egypt's Sisi meets Qatari envoy, signalling possible
detente
* Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 T French wheat, 60,000 T Russian
wheat
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi says security forces kill four militants in Shi'ite
village
* Saudi's Naimi: OPEC cannot cut alone but others would not
TURKEY
* Turkish court orders arrest of U.S.-based cleric Gulen,
media reports
* Turkey's Halkbank to raise paid-in capital to 2.25 bln
lira to set up Islamic lender
KUWAIT
* Iraq wins one-year reprieve on Gulf War reparations due to
crisis
QATAR
* Raytheon wins $2.4 bln contract for Qatar Patriot system
BAHRAIN
* Bomb blast in Bahraini Shi'ite village wounds 3 policemen
OMAN
* Oman sovereign fund boosts buying of local stocks
