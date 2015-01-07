DUBAI Jan 7 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hits fresh low before inflation trial,
bonds boom
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil weighs on Gulf but Saudi cuts losses on
late buying
* Oil prices remain weak on supply glut, low Asian and
European growth
* PRECIOUS-Safety bids keep gold near 3-week high as stocks
tumble
* King says Saudi Arabia to deal with weak oil challenge
with 'firm will'
* Islamic State "police" official beheaded - Syria monitor
* Iraq says rebuilding of army still in early stages
* High Noon on the Gulf Coast: Canada, Saudi oil set for
showdown
* Libya bans Palestinians, Syrians and Sudanese from entry
* Echoing Erdogan, Turkish PM brands graft scandal a "coup
attempt"
* WHO says reports of suspected Ebola cases in Iraq are
untrue
EGYPT
* GB Auto aims to invest $1.5 bln in vote of confidence for
Egypt
* Egypt's Palm Hills plans $230 mln share issue to raise
capital
* Egypt's Bisco Misr shareholders agree to sell stake to
Kellogg
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi December non-oil business growth accelerates
slightly
* Saudi's Jabal Omar signs 4 bln riyal loan refinancing for
Mecca project
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's ADNOC sells Dec Murban crude at lowest premium to
Dubai in at least a decade
* UAE non-oil business growth edges up in December-PMI
* Dubai Islamic Bank to test Gulf debt markets post oil
slump
KUWAIT
* Ooredoo Kuwait says wins court appeal against $125 mln
fine
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat signs $500 mln loan
