INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia hit by growth worries as copper
slides, oil extends bounce
* Oil surges 5 pct on options expiry; bounce seen fleeting
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed; cheap oil fuels Egypt
rally
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on softer equities but below 12-wk
high
* U.S. lawmakers push ahead on Iran sanctions -senior
senator
* U.S. journalist indicted in Iran, to be tried by hardline
court
* Al Qaeda claims French attack, derides Paris rally
* Iraq says US-led coalition not doing enough against
Islamic State
* Anger, calls for calm in Middle East over new Charlie
cartoons
* U.N. Libya meeting makes faltering start, seeks unity govt
* Syrian opposition will lose out if boycotts Moscow talks,
Russia says
* CIMB, smaller lenders scrap plan to form Malaysia's
biggest bank
* Pakistan's Bank Islami plans capital-boosting sukuk
TURKEY
* Turkey's gold demand hit by strong dollar, gloomy export
outlook
* Turkey's Tumosan, Spain's Patentes Talgo eye bidding for 3
bln euro train tender
* Turkish Airlines' 2014 passenger numbers rise 13% to 54.7
million
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Feb. 19-28 shipment
* Egyptian pound steady on official market, weakens on black
market
* Egypt considers gas imports from Israel - minister
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi lender NCB Q4 profit rises 1.7 pct, misses forecast
* Saudi Cement Q4 profit rises 9 pct, beats forecasts
* Saudi British Bank Q4 net profit near-flat, misses
forecasts
* Saudi housing minister says aiming to tax undeveloped land
QATAR
* Qatar Petroleum, Shell halt $6.4 bln petrochemical project
* TABLE-Qatar December inflation falls to 2.7 pct y/y
* BUZZ-Qatar National Bank shares drop 2.4 pct on earnings
miss
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* MEDIA-UAE's ADIA, India's Runwal Group in talks for joint
development venture - Business Standard
* Citigroup loses appeal over Abu Dhabi fund's arbitration
* Dana Gas CEO says low oil price could delay Egypt payments
* Dubai Islamic Bank launches $1 bln Tier 1 sukuk at 6.75
pct - leads
KUWAIT
* Oil price drop unexpected, OPEC was right not to
cut-Kuwait
* Kuwait's NBK Capital hires Hamad as CEO, spins off unit
OMAN
* National Bank of Oman Q4 net profit rises 29 pct - Reuters
calculations
