DUBAI Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia hit by growth worries as copper slides, oil extends bounce

* Oil surges 5 pct on options expiry; bounce seen fleeting

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed; cheap oil fuels Egypt rally

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on softer equities but below 12-wk high

* U.S. lawmakers push ahead on Iran sanctions -senior senator

* U.S. journalist indicted in Iran, to be tried by hardline court

* Al Qaeda claims French attack, derides Paris rally

* Iraq says US-led coalition not doing enough against Islamic State

* Anger, calls for calm in Middle East over new Charlie cartoons

* U.N. Libya meeting makes faltering start, seeks unity govt

* Syrian opposition will lose out if boycotts Moscow talks, Russia says

* CIMB, smaller lenders scrap plan to form Malaysia's biggest bank

* Pakistan's Bank Islami plans capital-boosting sukuk

TURKEY

* Turkey's gold demand hit by strong dollar, gloomy export outlook

* Turkey's Tumosan, Spain's Patentes Talgo eye bidding for 3 bln euro train tender

* Turkish Airlines' 2014 passenger numbers rise 13% to 54.7 million

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Feb. 19-28 shipment

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, weakens on black market

* Egypt considers gas imports from Israel - minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi lender NCB Q4 profit rises 1.7 pct, misses forecast

* Saudi Cement Q4 profit rises 9 pct, beats forecasts

* Saudi British Bank Q4 net profit near-flat, misses forecasts

* Saudi housing minister says aiming to tax undeveloped land

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum, Shell halt $6.4 bln petrochemical project

* TABLE-Qatar December inflation falls to 2.7 pct y/y

* BUZZ-Qatar National Bank shares drop 2.4 pct on earnings miss

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* MEDIA-UAE's ADIA, India's Runwal Group in talks for joint development venture - Business Standard

* Citigroup loses appeal over Abu Dhabi fund's arbitration

* Dana Gas CEO says low oil price could delay Egypt payments

* Dubai Islamic Bank launches $1 bln Tier 1 sukuk at 6.75 pct - leads

KUWAIT

* Oil price drop unexpected, OPEC was right not to cut-Kuwait

* Kuwait's NBK Capital hires Hamad as CEO, spins off unit

OMAN

National Bank of Oman Q4 net profit rises 29 pct - Reuters calculations