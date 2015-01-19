DUBAI Jan 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mostly higher, China retreats

* Oil prices dip on gloomy Chinese, European outlook

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil's rebound, earnings lift Gulf; SABIC up despite Q4 profit slide

* PRECIOUS-Gold trades near 4-month high on safe haven demand

* Israeli strike in Syria kills senior Hezbollah figures

* Iran, powers make "limited" progress at nuclear talks, to meet in Feb.

* Iraq produces record 4 million barrels per day of crude in December

* Rival parliament says U.N. talks must be held inside Libya

* Al Qaeda says downs Syrian cargo plane, army says fog causes crash

* Tunisia seen as strong prospect if foreign investment can be unlocked

* Pakistan's Bank Islami to study purchase of KASB Bank

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound hits historic low as country courts investors

* Egypt's Mursi accuses army of role in deaths during 2011 protest

* Egyptian liberals demand Mubarak face court over attack by supporters on camels

SAUDI ARABIA

* Iran minister's Saudi visit delayed due to oil price fall - Tehran

* Saudi's Almarai cites sales growth for 15 pct profit jump

* Saudi's Savola lifts profit guidance after quarterly miss

* Oil slump slashes Saudi Basic Industries Q4 profit 29 pct

* Saudi's Al Khodari posts five-fold Q4 net profit hike, project pipeline grows

QATAR

* Former 'enemy combatant' back in Qatar after release from U.S. prison

* Qatar Islamic Bank plans $549 mln Tier 1 sukuk

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's ADNOC seeks 288,000 T gasoline for March-April delivery

* Air Arabia may lease aircraft after Jordan expansion - CEO

* Dubai's Mashreq Q4 profit jumps, talking with Citi for Egypt unit

* UAE November central bank foreign assets at $85.7 billion

* Emirates NBD Q4 profit jumps 82 pct, reclassifies Dubai World loans

* Dubai residential, hotel real estate markets peaking -JLL

* UAE's RAK Ceramics says to sell stake in Laticrete venture (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)