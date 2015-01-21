DUBAI Jan 21 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares buoyed by ECB easing hopes,
euro soft
* Oil prices edge up in early trading but outlook remains
weak
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip again but property buoys
Egypt as pound weakens
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 5-month high on economy, stimulus
worries
* Clashes hit Yemen capital again as Houthis pursue
political gains
* UN presses for Libya ceasefire to hold
* Morocco 2015 growth seen at 4.8 pct, deficit narrower -
planning chief
* Jordan's 11-month trade deficit up 4 percent
* Iran says is ready for "straight talks" with Saudi Arabia
* Investors cut cash, buy stocks in anticipation of European
QE -survey
* Cyprus appoints Citi as telecoms privatisation advisors
* London's Gatehouse structures CMBS-like Islamic
securitisation
* New S&P criteria draw line between sukuk issuers, sponsors
* Tunisia's Banque Zitouna raises capital via stake sale to
IDB
TURKEY
* Moody's assigns (P)Ba3 (hyb) subordinated debt rating to
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO
* Turkey's central bank in firing line as govt demands
deeper rate cuts
* Turkish police launch wiretapping raids targeting Erdogan
foes
* Turkey's Karsan shares rise on deal with Hyundai
EGYPT
* Token legal reforms fail to end violence against women in
Egypt - report
* Procter & Gamble optimistic over Egypt's economic recovery
* Egypt's Sisi says respects right to protest but warns of
harm to economy
* Egypt's pound weakens for third straight day to 7.29 per
dollar
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Ma'aden swings to Q4 net profit, misses estimates
* Fawaz Alhokair Q3 net profit falls, misses forecasts
* UK minister says deplores Saudi activist's flogging, plans
to raise matter
* Saudi's Tasnee CEO says 2015 outlook unclear after Q4
profit drop
* Saudi Aramco to cut drilling costs, hold rig count steady
-industry
* Saudi Telecom appoints Khalid bin Hussain Biyari as CEO
QATAR
* Qatar's Doha Bank Q4 net profit rises 6 pct, misses
forecasts
* Qatar boosts Middle East M&A to highest level since early
2008
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etihad says remains committed to Darwin Airline tie-up
* Dubai's TECOM Investments signs for loan facility of up to
$1.1 bln
* UAE c.bank survey: business credit demand to rise this
quarter
KUWAIT
* Kuwait pulls licence of company that publishes critical
newspaper
* Kuwait's NBK Q4 profit jumps even without Qatar stake sale
income
* BRIEF-Petrofac consortium wins $4 bln Kuwait contract
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain sentences rights activist to six months in jail
