DUBAI Jan 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares buoyed by ECB easing hopes, euro soft

* Oil prices edge up in early trading but outlook remains weak

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip again but property buoys Egypt as pound weakens

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 5-month high on economy, stimulus worries

* Clashes hit Yemen capital again as Houthis pursue political gains

* UN presses for Libya ceasefire to hold

* Morocco 2015 growth seen at 4.8 pct, deficit narrower - planning chief

* Jordan's 11-month trade deficit up 4 percent

* Iran says is ready for "straight talks" with Saudi Arabia

* Investors cut cash, buy stocks in anticipation of European QE -survey

* Cyprus appoints Citi as telecoms privatisation advisors

* London's Gatehouse structures CMBS-like Islamic securitisation

* New S&P criteria draw line between sukuk issuers, sponsors

* Tunisia's Banque Zitouna raises capital via stake sale to IDB

TURKEY

* Moody's assigns (P)Ba3 (hyb) subordinated debt rating to Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO

* Turkey's central bank in firing line as govt demands deeper rate cuts

* Turkish police launch wiretapping raids targeting Erdogan foes

* Turkey's Karsan shares rise on deal with Hyundai

EGYPT

* Token legal reforms fail to end violence against women in Egypt - report

* Procter & Gamble optimistic over Egypt's economic recovery

* Egypt's Sisi says respects right to protest but warns of harm to economy

* Egypt's pound weakens for third straight day to 7.29 per dollar

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Ma'aden swings to Q4 net profit, misses estimates

* Fawaz Alhokair Q3 net profit falls, misses forecasts

* UK minister says deplores Saudi activist's flogging, plans to raise matter

* Saudi's Tasnee CEO says 2015 outlook unclear after Q4 profit drop

* Saudi Aramco to cut drilling costs, hold rig count steady -industry

* Saudi Telecom appoints Khalid bin Hussain Biyari as CEO

QATAR

* Qatar's Doha Bank Q4 net profit rises 6 pct, misses forecasts

* Qatar boosts Middle East M&A to highest level since early 2008

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad says remains committed to Darwin Airline tie-up

* Dubai's TECOM Investments signs for loan facility of up to $1.1 bln

* UAE c.bank survey: business credit demand to rise this quarter

KUWAIT

* Kuwait pulls licence of company that publishes critical newspaper

* Kuwait's NBK Q4 profit jumps even without Qatar stake sale income

* BRIEF-Petrofac consortium wins $4 bln Kuwait contract

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain sentences rights activist to six months in jail (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)