DUBAI Jan 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 8-week high as ECB looms large

* Oil prices dip ahead of looming ECB bond buying programme

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Cheap oil lifts Egypt to 6-1/2-year high; Gulf weak

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips from $1,300 on profit-taking ahead of ECB

* U.S. Congress invites Netanyahu for Iran speech, Obama blindsided

* Libyan rival parliament suspends U.N.-sponsored peace talks

* Yemen leader ready to accept demands of Houthis after his guards defeated

* Total likely to ditch current Cyprus offshore gas search - minister

* Low oil adds to Iran woes during nuclear pact-US official

* OPEC chief says oil will rebound, defends decision not to cut

* Palestinian stabs seven people in Tel Aviv attack - officials

* Israeli high-tech firms raise record $3.4 billion in 2014

* In Gaza, an IT company has Google-sized aspirations

* Jordan's Nuqul to sell 25 pct stake in Fine Hygienic -sources

* Airbus-backed Islamic leasing fund signs maiden deal

TURKEY

* Turkish cenbank head down, not out as govt lambasts rates policy

* Turkish police sentenced to 10 years in jail for death of protester

* Dogus Otomotiv to divest 48 percent stake in Krone Dogus Treyler

* Turkey's Limak secures 750 mln euro bridging loan for Istanbul 3rd airport

* Turkish parliament votes against corruption trial for ex-ministers

EGYPT

* Egyptians stage rare protest in central Cairo

* Egypt's pound hits new low of 7.34 per dollar -central bank

* Jailed Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah moved to prison hospital-relative

* Human Rights Watch says Egypt not serious about improving prison conditions

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Dar Al Arkan fourth-quarter profit falls 26 pct

* Saudi firm Mobily rings up surprise loss ETEL.AD 7030.SE

* Higher internet demand helps reduce losses at Zain Saudi

* Saudi Aramco CEO says oil market will rebalance itself, in time

* Saudi Ma'aden to shut ammonia plant for 30-day maintenance

* Saudi Q4 GDP growth lowest in over a year

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia GDP growth slows to 2.0 pct y/y in Q4

* Saudi's Sahara Petrochemical says unit signs $522 mln loan refinancing

* Saudi's Kindgom Holding Q4 net profit rises 15 pct

QATAR

* Moody's changes outlook on Ooredoo's A2 rating to negative; affirms A2 rating

* Qatar's Doha Bank Q4 net profit down 7.2 pct to 219 mln riyals

* Qatar's Doha Bank plans bond issues, Tier 1 capital instruments

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Limitless nears creditor assent for debt extension -chairman

* UAE's First Gulf Bank says hires Ruggiero as DCM head

* Dubai taps cheaper solar to raise renewable energy target

* Dubai's Emaar Malls Q4 net profit rises 5 pct

* Dubai's Nakheel forecasts 2015-6 earnings growth after 2014 profit jump

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister: better economic growth needed to absorb oversupply

* Kuwait Petroleum Corp chief says expects oil below $100 for next few years

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain December inflation at 2.5 pct y/y

OMAN

* Oman oil minister criticises OPEC policy on prices, market share (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)