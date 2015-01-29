DUBAI Jan 29 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tripped up by surprisingly
bullish Fed
* Oil markets open up weak following record U.S. stockpiles
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia rallies on as oil pares losses
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after fall as Fed keeps patient
stance on rates
* New Iran UN envoy appointee expected to get U.S. visa
-sources
* Islamic State said to set new deadline for hostage swap
* UN rights chief faults Israel, Palestinians over Gaza war
justice
* Shell signs $11 bln deal to build petrochemicals plant in
Iraq
* Lebanon's Blom Bank says 2014 net profit up 3.5 pct at
$365 mln
* Fed, ECB encourage return to emerging markets in January -
IIF
* Stanbic Bank Uganda signs debut $85 mln 18-month loan
TURKEY
* Dogus Otomotiv unit starts negotiations to acquire 100 pct
of Man Finansman
* Turkcell says chief executive to stand down as of Jan. 31
* Turkish central bank seen cutting rates at early policy
meeting
EGYPT
* Egyptian poet goes on trial accused of contempt of Islam
* Jobless and desperate, Egyptians risk all in perilous
Libya
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Emaar Economic City says cheap oil may boost
growth
* Yasref refinery in Saudi Arabia to load 2nd diesel cargo
on Thursday -source
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE bank NBAD sees tougher 2015 as oil slide, competition
bite
* UAE bank FGB Q4 net profit rises 13 pct, beats analyst
forecasts
* Gourmet date company Bateel agrees L Capital Asia
partnership
* Dubai's Drake & Scull wins $54 mln engineering contract
QATAR
* Qatari-led group wins $4 billion battle for Canary Wharf
* Olympics-Qatar unsure over 2024 Games host bid, eye later
date
KUWAIT
* Kuwait cuts diesel fuel prices after political pressure
* Kuwaiti telecom group Zain may sell transmitter towers
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's most senior opposition leader goes on trial
* Bahraini bank BBK plans bond issue to refinance maturing
$500 mln debt
OMAN
* Oman Bank Dhofar proposes 10 pct cash, 10 pct bonus share
dividend
