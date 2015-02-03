DUBAI Feb 3 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia up on Greek optimism, oil bounce lifts
commodity currencies
* Oil up 11 pct after 2-day rally; trade volatile on stock
builds
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil's fresh rally lifts Saudi; property
stocks boost Egypt
* MIDEAST DEBT-Regulation, tight pricing overshadow Gulf's
capital-boosting bonds
* PRECIOUS-Gold pares losses on weaker-than-expected U.S.
data
* Greece outlines debt "menu" in bid to win over sceptical
euro zone
* Head of U.N. inquiry into Gaza conflict to quit over
Israeli bias claim
* Pakistan's K-electric eyes 7-year tenor for largest
corporate sukuk
* Sudanese opposition calls for nationwide boycott of April
polls
* OPEC delegates cautious over oil-price rebound
* Tunisian PM-designate proposes new coalition cabinet
* Russian CDS, bond yield premiums higher than Pakistan
* Barclays to add Malaysian sukuk to flagship bond index
* Iraq's south oil exports dip to 2.389 mln bpd in January
-officials
* January bond sales from emerging markets at four-year low
JORDAN
* Jordan c.bank cuts rates by 25 bps as inflation slows
* Jordan's Housing Bank says 2014 net profit up 16 pct
* Jordan to send ambassador back to Israel as tensions ease
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for March 1-10 shipment
* Egypt court sentences 183 Muslim Brotherhood supporters to
death
* Egyptian pound weakens to new low of 7.53 pounds per
dollar
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia has helped save British lives - PM Cameron
says
* Big Saudi firms to pay bonuses, imitating royal handout
* Saudi Arabia buys 690,000 T of hard wheat -GSFMO
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai sugar refinery back shipping to Iraq after
disruption last summer
* Dubai Financial Market Q4 net profit rises 31 pct
* New rules to align UAE insurers with European solvency
requirements
* BRIEF-Parker aerospace signs long-term support agreement
with emirates
* Dubai's DAMAC sees property price pause in 2015, gains
after
* UAE's NBAD to meet investors from Tuesday for potential
dollar bond
* Etihad Airways posts 23 pct passenger growth in 2014
* January Dubai crude average at $45.57/bbl, lowest in
nearly 6 yrs - trade
QATAR
* Qatar says released Taliban detainees not back to militant
activities
* Qatar Air mulls halting Japan service over slots row
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain-based satellite channel off-air a day after
starting
* TABLE-Bahrain November bank lending shrinks 6 pct y/y
* Investcorp eyeing U.S. econ growth, falling euro for buys
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)