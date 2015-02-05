DUBAI Feb 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slip as ECB takes hard line on Greek debt

* Oil picks up on hopes China's easing will spur demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai retreat as oil drops; Egypt strong

* PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on China easing, Greece eyed

* Pentagon nominee vows to resolve Jordan arms sales delays

* Turkey takes over management control of Bank Asya

* Jordanian king vows "relentless" war on Islamic State's own ground

* INSIGHT-Kurds dream of independence as they defend perilous border

* Turkey's Erdogan bemoans central bank independence; sends lira to record low

* Clerics denounce burning alive of pilot as un-Islamic

* Gunmen kill 12 Libyans, foreigners at oilfield raid

* Head of UK's Iraq war investigation defends report delay

* Credit guarantees look to widen Islamic finance landscape

EGYPT

* Al Jazeera journalist Greste arrives home in Australia

* Egyptian court sends activist Ahmed Douma to jail for life

* IBM expands Middle East and African presence with Cairo digital sales center

* Ex-presidential candidate's opposition party to boycott Egypt election

* Gulf states to deposit $10 bln in Egypt before conference -report

* Suez Canal sets discount for LNG carrier transit toll at 25 pct, down from 35 pct

* Egyptian pound holds steady at central bank auction

* SPECIAL REPORT-How Cairo is taking the fight to Sinai militants

* Russia's Putin to visit Egypt on Feb. 9-10

SAUDI ARABIA

* Sept. 11 conspirator Moussaoui says Saudi royals backed al Qaeda

* Saudi supermarket chain Al Raya put up for sale - sources

* Saudi's GASCO says to solve gas shortage soon

* Abraaj and TPG sign deal for Saudi fast-food chain Kudu - sources

* Yasref refinery in Saudi Arabia to load first gasoline cargoes

* Saudi's Kingdom Holding sells 5.6 pct stake in News Corp

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE stops airstrikes in anti-Islamic State coalition -U.S. officials

* UAE lender NBAD launches $750 mln five-yr bond - leads

* Dubai's Mashreq expects slower retail lending growth in 2015

* Abu Dhabi's Gulf Capital seals $232 mln loan to fund investments

* Dubai's Shuaa Capital says didn't renew Moody's contract as has no debt

* Pakistan seeks settlement with Etisalat in $800 mln dispute

QATAR

* Qatar sets Jan crude prices at lowest in close to 6 yrs -trade

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain looks for regional edge with central sharia board

* Moody's: Bahrain Development Bank's government ownership and robust capital levels are credit positive (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)