DUBAI, March 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge lower as Wall St hit by Fed nerves

* Oil prices drop on strong dollar, U.S. crude hits six-year low

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf falls after oil dips; investment deals lift Egypt

* PRECIOUS-Gold near lowest in over three months ahead of Fed meeting

* Cypriot president seeks to sack central bank head - government

* Kerry says Syrian transition would have to be negotiated with Assad

* Still early to say if OPEC will keep policy in June -Saudi oil adviser

* Prevent "left-wing" government, Netanyahu tells campaign rally

* West hopes for Iran concessions in nuclear talks

* Yemen militia leader says holding indirect talks with Saudi Arabia

* Syrian military on offensive as conflict enters fifth year

EGYPT

* Sisi confident after investment summit; now for the hard part

* Egypt state oil company signs deal to help develop Iraqi fields-minister

* Egypt's Sawiris to diversify Orascom, invest $500 mln in Egypt

* New Egypt tourism minister sets out 2020 growth plan

* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets

TURKEY

* Rise of Turkish Islamic banks chimes with Erdogan's ideals

* Turkish central bank's credibility must be increased - finmin

* Iraqi-Turkish oil pipeline pumps again after stoppage caused by theft

* Gedik Yatirim proposes FY 2014 dividend of 0.085 lira per share

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates Airline considers action against US rivals - FT

SAUDI ARABIA

* After Saudi feud, Sweden debates a "feminist" global role

QATAR

* Blatter says Qatar needs to do more to protect workers

KUWAIT

* Iraqi court dismisses $4.5 bln claim against Zain, says verdict final

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain arrests Iraq returnee with bomb-making materials - interior ministry

* Bahrain's GFH proposes capital cut, no dividend for 2014 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)