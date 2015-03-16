(Adds Saudi, Qatar, UAE stories)

DUBAI, March 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge lower as Wall St hit by Fed nerves

* Oil prices drop as spare storage capacity runs low

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf falls after oil dips; investment deals lift Egypt

* PRECIOUS-Gold near lowest in over three months ahead of Fed meeting

* Cypriot president seeks to sack central bank head - government

* Kerry says Syrian transition would have to be negotiated with Assad

* Still early to say if OPEC will keep policy in June -Saudi oil adviser

* Prevent "left-wing" government, Netanyahu tells campaign rally

* West hopes for Iran concessions in nuclear talks

* Yemen militia leader says holding indirect talks with Saudi Arabia

* Syrian military on offensive as conflict enters fifth year

EGYPT

* Sisi confident after investment summit; now for the hard part

* Egypt state oil company signs deal to help develop Iraqi fields-minister

* Egypt's Sawiris to diversify Orascom, invest $500 mln in Egypt

* New Egypt tourism minister sets out 2020 growth plan

* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets

TURKEY

* Rise of Turkish Islamic banks chimes with Erdogan's ideals

* Turkish central bank's credibility must be increased - finmin

* Iraqi-Turkish oil pipeline pumps again after stoppage caused by theft

* Gedik Yatirim proposes FY 2014 dividend of 0.085 lira per share

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Majid Al Futtaim says to invest $590 mln more in Egypt

* Emirates Airline considers action against US rivals - FT

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi Jan non-oil exports sink 9.1 pct y/y, imports down

* After Saudi feud, Sweden debates a "feminist" global role

QATAR

* Qatar PM sees economic growth up to 7 pct this year

* Blatter says Qatar needs to do more to protect workers

KUWAIT

* Iraqi court dismisses $4.5 bln claim against Zain, says verdict final

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain arrests Iraq returnee with bomb-making materials - interior ministry

* Bahrain's GFH proposes capital cut, no dividend for 2014 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)