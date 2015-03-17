DUBAI, March 17 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on bets Fed may stay
cautious
* Oil down 2 pct, U.S. crude hits 6-yr low on growing
stocks, Iran talks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf drops, following oil; Egyptians book
profits
* PRECIOUS-Gold flirts with three-month low, eyes on Fed
meeting
* Closing in on nuclear deal, U.S. demands "tough choices"
from Iran
* EU chooses Italian negotiator as EU Middle East envoy
* Iran ready to boost oil exports by up to 1 mln bpd when
sanctions lifted - IRNA
* OPEC comes cleaner on how much oil its members pump
* Netanyahu says no Palestinian state as long as he's prime
minister
* Houthis lift house arrest on Yemen cabinet, PM heads to
Saudi
* Open Skies pact to survive Gulf subsidies dispute- Boeing
exec
* OPEC says low oil prices may hit U.S. output by late 2015
* RBS eyes sale or wind-down of some overseas investment
banking ops RBS.L
* Gulf Arabs respond with alarm to Kerry comment on Assad
talks
EGYPT
* Egyptian court wants death penalty for Brotherhood leader
and 13 others -sources
* Gulf allies' cbank funds to arrive in Egypt within days
-cbank head
* Egyptian pound steady on official market, firms on black
market
* Orascom Construction says banks offer $1.95 bln for Egypt
power station
* Egypt's Amer Group says 2014 net profit up 670 pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates NBD tightens final spread for euro benchmark 7-yr
bond -leads
* Dubai Investments to float group member in 2016 -CEO
* NBAD to add export financing to its Egypt operations -CEO
* Smiths Group wins $125 million Abu Dhabi airport contract
* Dubai's Emaar says not part of Egypt's capital city
project
SAUDI ARABIA
* KBR awarded Saudi Aramco offshore project management
services contract
* Saudi Arabia's index slumps to 2-wk low as oil extends
drop
* After Saudi feud, Sweden debates a "feminist" global role
* Saudi prince says Iran deal risks nuclear proliferation -
BBC
QATAR
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan eyes potential debut sukuk issue
-sources
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's electricity minister resigns following last
month's power cut
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain bank BBK may price 5-year benchmark dollar bond
Tuesday -leads
* Bahrain seizes bomb-making equipment aboard bus from Iraq
-agency
OMAN
* Oman hopes to boost crude production to 1 mln bpd in 2015
