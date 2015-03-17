DUBAI, March 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on bets Fed may stay cautious

* Oil down 2 pct, U.S. crude hits 6-yr low on growing stocks, Iran talks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf drops, following oil; Egyptians book profits

* PRECIOUS-Gold flirts with three-month low, eyes on Fed meeting

* Closing in on nuclear deal, U.S. demands "tough choices" from Iran

* EU chooses Italian negotiator as EU Middle East envoy

* Iran ready to boost oil exports by up to 1 mln bpd when sanctions lifted - IRNA

* OPEC comes cleaner on how much oil its members pump

* Netanyahu says no Palestinian state as long as he's prime minister

* Houthis lift house arrest on Yemen cabinet, PM heads to Saudi

* Open Skies pact to survive Gulf subsidies dispute- Boeing exec

* OPEC says low oil prices may hit U.S. output by late 2015

* RBS eyes sale or wind-down of some overseas investment banking ops RBS.L

* Gulf Arabs respond with alarm to Kerry comment on Assad talks

EGYPT

* Egyptian court wants death penalty for Brotherhood leader and 13 others -sources

* Gulf allies' cbank funds to arrive in Egypt within days -cbank head

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, firms on black market

* Orascom Construction says banks offer $1.95 bln for Egypt power station

* Egypt's Amer Group says 2014 net profit up 670 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates NBD tightens final spread for euro benchmark 7-yr bond -leads

* Dubai Investments to float group member in 2016 -CEO

* NBAD to add export financing to its Egypt operations -CEO

* Smiths Group wins $125 million Abu Dhabi airport contract

* Dubai's Emaar says not part of Egypt's capital city project

SAUDI ARABIA

* KBR awarded Saudi Aramco offshore project management services contract

* Saudi Arabia's index slumps to 2-wk low as oil extends drop

* After Saudi feud, Sweden debates a "feminist" global role

* Saudi prince says Iran deal risks nuclear proliferation - BBC

QATAR

* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan eyes potential debut sukuk issue -sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's electricity minister resigns following last month's power cut

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain bank BBK may price 5-year benchmark dollar bond Tuesday -leads

* Bahrain seizes bomb-making equipment aboard bus from Iraq -agency

OMAN

* Oman hopes to boost crude production to 1 mln bpd in 2015 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)