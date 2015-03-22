DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Sharp decline in U.S. dollar lifts stocks,
oil
* Oil jumps on weaker dollar; U.S. crude up 4 pct
* OPEC's Gulf core steels for longer wait, lower prices in
shale struggle
* Gold heads for biggest weekly gain in 2 months, silver
jumps
* Iran rejects 'bullying' as West stresses unity in nuclear
talks
* Tunisia arrests more than 20 in crackdown since museum
attack
* Libya's official government bombs capital, commander loyal
to Tripoli killed
* U.N. Security Council to meet on Yemen on Sunday
* Kurdish militant leader says armed struggle with Turkey
"unsustainable"
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady on official market, stronger on
black market
* National Bank of Egypt in talks for dollar bond issue
-sources
* Egyptian fertiliser business MOPCO seeks Cairo listing
* FEATURE-What can $300 billion buy in Egypt? A new capital
or a pipedream
* Egypt's current account hits deficit of $4.301 bln in
first half of 2014/15
* Egyptian court acquits top Mubarak era official on graft
charges
* EFG Hermes returns to profit on investment bank expansion
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Lloyds, Natixis and RBS sell Dubai World debt before $14.6
bln deal-sources
* UAE's Etihad gets rare full plane financing for A380
superjumbo
* MIDEAST DEBT-Emirates NBD bond may signal more euro issues
from Gulf
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi looking beyond oil price slump as rig count spikes
QATAR
* Soccer-2022 World Cup final to be played on Dec. 18
* Ooredoo expects revenue to fall in 2015
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain February inflation eases to 2.1 pct y/y
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)