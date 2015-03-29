Marriott quarterly profit jumps about 67 pct
DUBAI, March 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Chipmaker deal helps Wall St rebound, oil slumps anew
* Oil dives 5 pct as worries about Iran talks trump Yemen
* Iraq oil minister sees $70 crude by end 2015
* Gold snaps 7-day rally ahead of Yellen speech; set for 2nd weekly gain
* Diplomats and U.N. staff flee Yemen as Houthis target Aden
* Gulf markets, economies can cope with escalating Yemen conflict
* Saudi Arabia, Kuwait to strengthen oil security after Yemen strikes
* Iran, powers struggle to overcome disputes in push for nuclear deal
* FACTBOX-Key issues in Iran nuclear talks with world powers
* U.S., allies target Islamic State in Tikrit, other Iraqi cities
* Libya tells Arab summit arms embargo must be lifted to fight IS
* Islamist groups seize Syrian city Idlib for first time
* Israel says it will release frozen tax revenue to Palestinians
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sisi backs unified Arab force to confront regional threats
* Egypt's Amer begins construction of Jordan resort
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Horse racing-Prince Bishop wins Dubai World Cup
* Aabar chairman says UniCredit bonds not an exit from bank investment
* TABLE-UAE February bank lending growth slows to 7.8 pct y/y
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi drawing down FX reserves to cover deficit, data suggests
* Two Saudi pilots eject over Red Sea, rescued with U.S. help
* Saudi Arabia decides to restore ambassador to Sweden -Al Arabiya TV
* Saudi's two Sipchem petchem plants shut for maintenance in April
* Saudi's SAFCO says new urea plant start-up delayed till May
* Saudi February bank lending rises 11.4 pct y/y, slowest since 2011
KUWAIT
* Kuwait reassures citizens on strategic food stocks
* Kuwait opens door for foreign operator to own part of stock market (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
