DUBAI, March 31 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on merger activity; dollar
gains
* Oil down as Iran races for Tuesday deadline on nuclear
deal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia underperforms Gulf as banks
slide on fee worries
* PRECIOUS-Gold eyes 2nd monthly loss as U.S. rate hike in
focus
* Iran, powers rush for nuclear deal as clock ticks toward
deadline
* U.S. supports, would cooperate with proposed Arab force
-Carter
* Libyan oil guards demand state firm to reopen the two
biggest oil ports
* Air strike kills at least 40 at Yemen camp for displaced
* U.S. sees alternatives to Iran shipping stockpile abroad
* Nuclear deal with Iran may spur proxy wars, says EU
official
* India makes first crude oil purchase for strategic reserve
* Syria gets Russian arms under deals signed since conflict
began - Assad
* Turkey's Erdogan plans to visit Iran but watching Yemen
developments
* UN Secretary General to meet with Iraqi leaders in Baghdad
EGYPT
* Egypt's fuel subsidy bill drops 30 pct
* Egyptian pound steady on official, weaker on black market
* Egypt's CIB Bank to issue dividend of 1.2 pounds per share
* Egypt's El Sewedy Electric 2014 profit more than triples
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi to link foreign investment to infrastructure
projects
* Saudi Aramco says signs $10 billion dual-currency loan
* Cargotec: Siwertell wins road mobile unloader order in
Saudi Arabia
* Saudi Spichem says production to begin at $800 mln
plastics plant
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-UAE central bank foreign reserves up 4.1 pct y/y in
February
* Dubai developer DAMAC says sales boosted by foreign buyers
* UAE drafting law for 100 pct foreign ownership of firms
-minister
* MEDIA-Abraaj raises $1.3 bln for African investment funds
- FT
* Dubai airport passenger traffic rises 5.3 pct in Feb
* UAE's Al Noor Hospitals 2014 profit rises 36 pct on more
outpatients
QATAR
* Soccer-Qatar 2022 World Cup may not need cooling systems
* Qatari investors to pay $5 bln for 49 pct Shandong
Dongming Petchem stake
* TABLE-Qatar February trade surplus shrinks 47.5 pct y/y
KUWAIT
* Moody's places Burgan Bank AS's (Turkey) long-term deposit
rating on review for downgrade
* Spain's Gas Natural says Kuwait's KIA to invest in its
overseas unit
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Dhofar gains board approval for 45 mln rial
rights issue
* Oman Air says orders 20 Boeing 737s; to double fleet by
2020
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Investcorp to buy U.S. education provider
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)