INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 7-year highs, cheered by
Apple earnings
* Oil falls more than 1 pct as U.S. crude stockpiles
expected to hit high
* PRECIOUS-Gold clings on near $1,200 ahead of Fed meeting
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Dubai pull back after rallies; Egypt
nears 2015 low
* MIDEAST MONEY-Abu Dhabi rolls out red carpet for market
makers, may outweigh Dubai
* Islamic finance body IFSB launches industry indicators
* Kerry says Iran, world powers closer than ever to historic
nuclear deal
* Saudis pound arms depots in Yemen as bread, medicine run
short
* Iran slams nuclear powers, Israel at UN atomic treaty
meeting
* Lebanon's Byblos Bank says 2015 first-quarter profit up
6.7 pct
* Set to begin, U.S. plan for Syrian rebels already mired in
doubt
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady at official market, stronger on
black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia ready to supply any additional China oil
demand-SPA
* Saudi high oil output based on demand, market "excellent"
-Dep Oil Minister
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Luxury brand Bulgari to develop Dubai resort with Meraas
* UAE's Dubal Holding looks into buying stakes in energy
projects
* UAE billionaire calls for new rules on succession for Gulf
family businesses
* Dubai's DP World says no plans for share buyback
* Japan's Inpex wins 5 pct stake in new Abu Dhabi oil
concession
* UAE's Topaz closes in on loan worth upwards of $550 mln -
sources RSC.OM
* UAE aviation firm Sanad says raises $90 mln loan
KUWAIT
* Ooredoo Kuwait blames FX woes for 89 pct profit slump
QATAR
* Qatar Navigation warns of challenging 2015
