DUBAI, April 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares fade, dollar pressured before Fed

* Oil dips as oversupply outweighs Saudi royal reshuffle

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-week high; all eyes on Fed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hits 4-month low on tax woes; Gulf markets barely move

* Saudi King Salman replaces heir and next in line to rule

* Iranian Revolutionary Guards seize cargo ship in Gulf

* Saudi-led planes bomb Sanaa airport to stop Iranian plane landing

* U.S. Senate rejects bid to toughen Iran nuclear review bill

* Fair, stable oil prices to benefit everyone- Saudi oil minister

* Asian oil demand strong, Saudi ready to supply more- Naimi

*Saudi Arabia arrests 93 Islamic State suspects- state news agency

* Iraq to start Basra Heavy crude supply from June- sources

* Gulf Arab leaders to meet next week ahead of Obama summit

* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf banks tighten credit for small firms as cheap oil bites

* Saudi Arabia says its crude exports fell slightly in Feb

TURKEY

* Easing food prices to help Turkish inflation fall in H2- Simsek

* Turkish central bank injects 14 bln lira in repo, bids 27.23 bln lira

* Turkish lira may appreciate vs dollar in medium to long term -Fin min

* Turkish minister says might cancel 4G tender, switch to 5G

EGYPT

* Egyptian investors turn to courts to abolish tax on capital gains, dividends

* Egyptian developer Palm Hills posts Q1 profit of 215 mln Egyptian pounds

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues at $420.1 mln in March- government website

* Egypt's Qalaa Holdings seeks exit from small loan firm Tanmeyah

SAUDI ARABIA

* Aramco CEO appointed Saudi health minister

* Saudi king appoints new economy and labour ministers

* Tougher mortgage rules spark plunge in Riyadh property sales -JLL

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE telco du Q1 net profit drops 0.6 pct, misses estimates

* UAE telco Etisalat prices $400 mln 2019 bond tap - leads

* UAE March bank lending growth rises to 8.2 pct y/y

* Gulf investors, Libyan firm buy largest eastern Libyan cement maker

OMAN

* Oman plans floating storage for DME crude delivery

* Indonesia's Medco gets additional 25 yrs to operate Oman oil fields

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says arrests 28 planning attacks in villages (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)